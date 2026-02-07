Trevor Lawrence Gives His Take on Jaguars' Free Agency Questions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have plenty of free agency questions to answer this offseason, and only one thing is certain: only the Jaguars' brass knows which path is the answer.

That doesn't mean the questions and debate won't stop over the next month as the NFL gears up for free agency, especially in the cases of Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was the latest person asked to weigh in on the Jaguars' offseason plans, and here is what he had to say from Radio Row during Super Bowl week.

Lawrence Weighs In

Speaking on Night Cap with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson from Super Bowl week, Lawrence was asked what he would do for the Jaguars this offseason if he put his general manager hat on.

And of course, the two former pros started the conversation off with if Lawrence would re-sign Etienne, his teammate of the last eight seasons dating back to their Clemson Tigers days.

Trevor Lawrence tells Shannon Sharpe and @ochocinco:



"That's a great start. That's my guy. I been with him eight years. So I'm, I'm hoping we get Travis back. I mean, he's a great player. I'm hoping we get him back. So that's a great starting point," Lawrence said.

"I think you look at our team, we have some guys that are free agents, so you gotta figure out who's gonna come back, who's gonna be a part of it. I think obviously, the year we had and what we were set up to do fell short in the wild card. But we feel really good about our team and how we matched up. I don't feel like we ever stepped on the field and we're like, 'man, this team's better than us.' Didn't ever feel that way. So you want to try to get as many guys as possible back, but it's not always realistic."

Oct 12, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off to Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (1) during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

With that said, it is hardly a surprise that Lawrence would prefer for the Jaguars to keep his longest-tenured teammate and close friend. Etienne is also fresh off a career season in which he proved to be one of the engines of the offense, so naturally it would make sense for the Jaguars to keep him at the right price.

As usual, Lawrence was measured in his take. He understands the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone have tough jobs to do, even with the relationships forged with Etienne and Lloyd over the years.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off to running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"So I don't even know if I could put my GM hat on. I don't know how the salary cap works. We got a great owner who's willing to do what it takes to keep guys around. So I'm hoping we get all that figured out. Travis would be awesome to keep," Lawrence said.

"And then I think you look at our defense ... Devin Lloyd's a free agent. He had a great year. I mean, you look at what he did, he's, I mean, arguably the best linebacker in the league. So got some stuff to figure out, and I think there's guys that are a key part of what we're doing, but at the end of the day, you know, I don't make those decisions, but I think we have the relationship in our building where our input is valued."

