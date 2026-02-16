Jaguars Re-Sign 2 Veterans Ahead of Free Agency

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have retained two veteran depth pieces before the start of free agency.

The Jaguars announced new deals for running back DeeJay Dallas and defensive lineman Matt Dickerson on Monday, giving the Jaguars resolution with two key backups ahead of next month's free agency window.

Jaguars' Re-Signings

Dickerson was a late addition to the Jaguars' practice squad before the 2025 season began, and he ended up working his way to a role for Jacksonville's defensive line rotation. Dickerson, 30, will now have a chance to further carve out a role along the Jaguars' defensive line as they rework the defensive roster this offseason.

"Dickerson played in the Jaguars’ last eight games of 2025, including starts in the final four regular season contests, after beginning the season on the team’s practice squad. He totaled 10 tackles (one for loss), two quarterback hits and one pass defensed and was a part of the NFL’s top run defense, allowing just 85.6 rushing yards per game," the Jaguars said in a release.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Matt Dickerson (93) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Dickerson also recorded a pair of tackles in Jacksonville’s Wild Card game. He has appeared in 48 regular season games (four starts) during his career with the Titans (2018-20), Falcons (2022), Chiefs (2023), Dolphins (2024) and Jaguars (2025). Dickerson has totaled 52 career tackles (four for loss) and five quarterback hits."



Dallas, meanwhile, signed with the Jaguars for the final month of the season after being added in the wake of Bhayshul Tuten's finger injury. Dallas ended up finding playing time as a kick returner, and will now enter the offseason on the Jaguars' roster as their running back position finds more clarity on the Travis Etienne front.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back DeeJay Dallas (20) runs the ball against against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Dallas, of course, has connections to several of the Jaguars' assistant coaches after time spent with the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks, which certainly can't hurt.

"Dallas appeared in three games with the Jaguars last season after signing with the team in December. With Jacksonville, Dallas returned six kicks for 180 yards and added two carries for 21 yards," the Jaguars said.

"Dallas was originally drafted by Seattle in the fourth round (144th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft and has since played in 84 games (two starts) for the Seahawks (2020-23), Cardinals (2024), Panthers (2025) and Jaguars (2025). His career totals include 124 rushes for 538 yards and four touchdowns; 64 receptions for 407 yards and two touchdowns; 89 kickoff returns for 2,254 yards and a touchdown; and 39 punt returns for 367 yards."

