3 Observations on Jaguars Re-Signing DeeJay Dallas
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to enter the 2025 offseason with questions at the running back position, but some clarity was brought to the depth chart on Monday.
The Jaguars announced the re-signing of veteran running back DeeJay Dallas to start the week, bringing back the veteran running back and returner for the offseason and training camp as he looks to carve out a role with the team.
So, what do we make of the Dallas move? We break it down below.
This Doesn't Impact Etienne
No, this does not impact anything as far as the Travis Etienne situation goes -- it at least doesn't appear to. That would be the logical takeaway of the Jaguars bringing back their No. 4 running back from the final month of the 2025 season, but it still feels worth repeating as the Jaguars gear up for the offseason.
Etienne feels more likely than not headed for free agency next month, though the Jaguars still have a few more weeks to try to sign him. Regardless of that timeline, Dallas has more to do with depth at running back and on special teams than he does with the Jaguars' plans for their top running back from a year ago.
Dallas Offers Legit Value
While Dallas was with the Jaguars for just a limited point of time last season, he did display some traits that are worth keeping around. He was seemingly able to pick things up in the offense quickly, playing a role shortly after being added on offense while also giving the Jaguars another option in the return game.
Dallas returned several kicks for the Jaguars last season and found some success, giving the Jaguars another option at the position if they intend to move forward with Bhayshul Tuten as their starting running back. If this is the case, the Jaguars likely won't want Tuten returning kicks anymore, and Dallas makes sense to compete for the spot.
A veteran piece makes sense
The Jaguars have a multitude of options when it comes to the running back position. Regardless of what happens down the road, though, it is clear the Jaguars were going to need to make sure a veteran running back was in the mix. With Etienne set to be a free agent, the only running backs under contract are three second-year players in Bhayshul Tuten, LeQuint Allen, and Ja'Quinden Jackson.
While the addition of Dallas won't stop the Jaguars from adding another potential veteran to the mix, it does ensure that they won't enter the offseason program without an experienced veteran in the meeting room. There is something to be said for that.
John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley