3 Observations on Jaguars Re-Signing DeeJay Dallas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to enter the 2025 offseason with questions at the running back position, but some clarity was brought to the depth chart on Monday.

The Jaguars announced the re-signing of veteran running back DeeJay Dallas to start the week, bringing back the veteran running back and returner for the offseason and training camp as he looks to carve out a role with the team.

So, what do we make of the Dallas move? We break it down below.

This Doesn't Impact Etienne

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) rushes for yards against Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla.

No, this does not impact anything as far as the Travis Etienne situation goes -- it at least doesn't appear to. That would be the logical takeaway of the Jaguars bringing back their No. 4 running back from the final month of the 2025 season, but it still feels worth repeating as the Jaguars gear up for the offseason.

Etienne feels more likely than not headed for free agency next month, though the Jaguars still have a few more weeks to try to sign him. Regardless of that timeline, Dallas has more to do with depth at running back and on special teams than he does with the Jaguars' plans for their top running back from a year ago.

Dallas Offers Legit Value

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Deejay Dallas (20) is tripped up by by Tennessee Titans running back Julius Chestnut (36) on an opening kickoff return during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla.

While Dallas was with the Jaguars for just a limited point of time last season, he did display some traits that are worth keeping around. He was seemingly able to pick things up in the offense quickly, playing a role shortly after being added on offense while also giving the Jaguars another option in the return game.

Dallas returned several kicks for the Jaguars last season and found some success, giving the Jaguars another option at the position if they intend to move forward with Bhayshul Tuten as their starting running back. If this is the case, the Jaguars likely won't want Tuten returning kicks anymore, and Dallas makes sense to compete for the spot.

A veteran piece makes sense

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Jaguars have a multitude of options when it comes to the running back position. Regardless of what happens down the road, though, it is clear the Jaguars were going to need to make sure a veteran running back was in the mix. With Etienne set to be a free agent, the only running backs under contract are three second-year players in Bhayshul Tuten, LeQuint Allen, and Ja'Quinden Jackson.

While the addition of Dallas won't stop the Jaguars from adding another potential veteran to the mix, it does ensure that they won't enter the offseason program without an experienced veteran in the meeting room. There is something to be said for that.

