Why I'm Buying the Early Jaguars Hype Around Bhayshul Tuten

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It is the early days of training camp in Duval, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are just getting started when it comes to their 2026 preparations. But that doesn't mean it is too early for some hype trains to officially leave the station.

For the Jaguars, one of those hype trains is centered directly in their backfield with second-year running back Bhayshul Tuten, who has been able to pick up exactly where he left off after an impressive offseason program.

So, what has Tuten done that is so impressive and why am I officially buying into his stock? It comes down to opportunity and meeting the moment in Jaguars training camp.

Jacksonville Jaguars Quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off toJacksonville Jaguars Running Back Bhayshul Tuten (33) during the second day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center on Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tuten's Moment

Ever since the Jaguars' offseason program began in the spring, Tuten has been the guy in the Jaguars' backfield. Now, that is largely because free agent addition Chris Rodriguez Jr. injured his foot on the first practice day of offseason workouts, and he has so far still been limited to only individual drills in training camp . As a result, Tuten has gotten the bulk of the handoffs from Trevor Lawrence for the last few months,

"I think Bhayshul [Tuten] obviously, you saw a little bit of what he can do last year when he got some carries. Really explosive, great vision inside," Lawrence said after the first practice of training camp on Wednesday. "Obviously has the speed as well to hit these home-run runs. And I think the steps that he's taken in protection this offseason have been great and he's gotten a lot better, so I think he can do more and more."

Rodriguez and the Jaguars are aiming for a Week 1 return, and the Jaguars' veteran running back will surely factor into the offense in a big way once he does get on the field. But the Jaguars' running back battle was always going to be a tight one, and right now it is Tuten who is able to get the advantage of reps and chemistry with Lawrence and the rest of the Jaguars' offense and rushing attack.

May 10, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) participates in a drill during rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Met with the chance to be the Jaguars' featured back by default over the last few months, Tuten has exceed expectations. Pads will not be on until Monday's practice, which means we have not seen Tuten in a true football setting since the Jaguars walked off the field after their Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills in January. Without pads on, it is tough to evaluate running backs and all glimpses, no matter how impressive, have to be viewed through that context.

But even with that framing in mind, it is hard to not notice just exactly what Tuten has done. While the Jaguars' running game has had a slow start in terms of big runs at the start of camp, Tuten has been the lone exception. He has popped off at least one explosive run in every practice, with several coming against the Jaguars' NFL-best run defense.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs with the ball during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is also his work as a pass-catcher, which featured him turn a short completion into a touchdown during red-zone drills with the starting offense on Friday. Travis Etienne's departure opened up a pass-catching role in the Jaguars' backfield, and that is just simply a role Rodriguez will not take even when he is back on the field at 100%.

Tuten has had the flashes, he had the encouraging rookie season, and now he has the oppurtunity to really take the next few weeks and run with them. If the early signs from training camp are any indication, then that is exactly what he is set to do.