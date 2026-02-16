3 Observations on Jaguars Re-Signing Matt Dickerson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have re-signed veteran defensive lineman Matt Dickerson ahead of free agency, bringing back the surging defender after a strong finish to the season.

So, what do we make of the Jaguars and James Gladstone making the move to re-sign Dickerson ? We break it down below.

This won't impact major decisions

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone on the field during pregame against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

While the Jaguars keeping Dickerson around moving forward means that there is one less defensive line spot the Jaguars will have to invest in this offseason, it is important to note that this does not appear to have many long-term ramifications. Even with retaining Dickerson, the Jaguars have several defensive linemen to replace via the draft or free agency, and a need to be filled along the interior.

The signing of Dickerson especially should not be seen as having an impact on any Arik Armstead question the Jaguars may have to answer. Dickerson was a good player vs. the run, but his pass-rush upside does not exactly put him in the same category as Armstead, who was the Jaguars' best interior pass-rusher last season.

Dickerson earned this and then some

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Matt Dickerson (93) celebrates after a play against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

While Dickerson will have to continue to fight for his spot and earn a role in the defense next season, there is no question that he earned the chance to re-sign to a new deal and come back for the offseason program and training camp. Dickerson was a favorite for the staff all season long, with coaches noting during the season that Dickerson gave the Jaguars' offensive line fits in practice.

Dickerson started the final four games of the season for the Jaguars and showed enough explosiveness to be used as a piece both against the run and pass. While the Jaguars won't be stopped from making more additions, Dickerson proved last year that he can bring something of value to Anthony Campanile's defense.

Is any other DL next?

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manger James Gladstone speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Dickerson re-signed, the Jaguars now have three other defensive linemen who are set to be free agents in Dawuane Smoot, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Austin Johnson. It makes sense why the Jaguars made Dickerson the first player of this group to re-sign, and now the looming question is whether any other defenders will join him.

The Jaguars seem unlikely to bring Emmanuel Ogbah back after he was a healthy scratch at times last year, which Smoot and Johnson are both spots the Jaguars could consider going younger at. It appears Dickerson had the best argument to be retained for a reason after he finished the season strong than anyone else on this list.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.