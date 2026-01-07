The Keys to the Jaguars Toppling the Bills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have had an incredible season to this point, but there is a chance to make it even more remarkable.

For the Jaguars to do so, they will first need to topple a playoff-tested team in the Buffalo Bills during the Wild Card round. In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we discuss the biggest keys facing the Jaguars entering the high-profile matchup.

The Jaguars , before all else, will have to slow down Josh Allen. Allen has been a legit superhero during his peak with the Bills, and few teams have been able to slow the former MVP down. The Jaguars, as expected, have immense respect for the Bills' star and know that Sunday will come down to how they play against him.

“Yeah, he's extremely impressive. I remember we played him in 2020 and we played him again in 2022, and he did some really good things against us like stiff arming defenders, throwing the ball down the field a million miles," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said.

"And I've got a lot of respect for their coaching staff. I know some of the guys on the offensive staff specifically and to watch him play, the competitor. So many playoff games, division, whatever it is, big games, he typically shows up and makes critical plays at critical moments and that's why he’s been an MVP candidate for a long time.”

One way for the Jaguars to disrupt Allen? By having their top two pass-rushers get in his face all day. Josh Hines-Allen had one of the best seasons of his career, while Travon Walker has battled back from injuries to make several disruptive plays in recent weeks.

According to Next Gen Stats, "the Jaguars aligned Josh Allen-Hines and Travon Walker on the same side of the field on a season-high 5 plays in Week 18. They rolled out this defensive front for multiple plays in five consecutive games to end the season, with nearly all of their 20 total plays in this front coming over the second half of the season. The Jaguars have generated 10 pressures and 2 sacks across 18 dropbacks with Hines-Allen and Walker on the same side."

Finally, there is the Jaguars' offense. The Jaguars must find a way to get their running game back on track after a long streak of the running game stalling. Going against a Bills defense that is less than stellar against the run, the Jaguars must get Travis Etienne and Bhaysul Tuten rolling.

