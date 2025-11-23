Jaguars Reveal Inactives for Cardinals Clash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have revealed their inactives for the Week 12 clash with the Arizona Cardinals, and there are not many surprises.
The Jaguars have the same five players who were already ruled out earlier in the week with defensive end Travon Walker, wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., tight end Hunter Long, linebacker Yasir Abdullah, and offensive tackle Anton Harrison.
Jaguars Injuries
The Jaguars also ruled out cornerback Jourdan Lewis for the third week in a row with a neck injury, which means they will turn to Jarrian Jones in the starting lineup. The lone healthy scratch is running back Cody Schrader.
“Yeah, he's been really good for us. Like you said, just a lot of consistency in his playI," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said about Jones earlier this week at the iller Electric Center.
"I thought he played really well the other day and he's a guy you can rely on, so he's just been super locked in, serious in the meetings and out there on the field. He's been really good as a communicator too, so I think he's really comfortable in the system. He's definitely taking the strides we were looking for.”
This will be the third week in a row the Jaguars have been without Brian Thomas Jr. and Hunter Long and the second week in a row they have been without Anton Harrison. This will be the second missed game this year for Travon Walker, who missed Week 5 with a previous wrist injury. Walker did not practice all week due to a knee injury he sustained ln Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
With Walker out, the Jaguars will be leaning on other players to replace Walker like veteran defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot and rookie defensive ends Danny Striggow and BJ Green -- each of whom made big plays last week against the Chargers.
"I've appreciated that from him, especially because he isn't a big, huge body that can jump in at three technique or 4i but he does it. He does it and he doesn't say anything about it, he goes and does it. And I've appreciated that from him. And then we obviously saw B.J. [DL B.J. Green II] and Danny [DL Danny Striggow] make some plays over the last few weeks, but a guy like Smoot that's been doing it all season and doesn't, again get a ton of recognition for that."
