Jaguars LB Foyesade Oluokun: Defense's Mainstay Takes No. 18 Spot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Outside of a select few members of the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense, nobody has been a key part of the unit longer than Foyesade Oluokun.

Only two Jaguars defenders (Josh Hines-Allen and DaVon Hamilton) have been on the defense longer than Oluokun, and his veteran leadership shows up year in and year out. That is why Oluokun takes the No. 18 spot in our ranking of the 25-most important Jaguars.

Why Foye Oluokun is So Important

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There are a number of reasons why Foyesade Oluokun is an intregal piece to what the Jaguars have done on defense since he arrived in 2022. The four-time defensive captain has been more than just the heart and soul of the unit; he has also been its brain and its mouthpiece, frequently taking on the role as the quarterback of the defense.

Oluokun was leaned on last year by new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile just as he had been in previous Jaguars schemes. While Lloyd received most of the publicity at linebacker last season, it was Oluokun who almost never came off the field with 95% of the snaps played. He knows his assignments and is able to make plays against both the run and pass, making him a critical part of the Jaguars' defensive infrastructure.

“He’s a great leader. He’s a great communicator, total pro. Very happy for him because he’s a guy that does the right thing every day, works really, really hard," Campanile said last season.

Foye Oluokun's Strengths and Weaknesses

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) celebrates Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun’s (23) interception during the second quarter of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium Sunday September 7, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oluokun's importance has frequently revolved around his high-level instincts and ability as a tackler. Oluokun is simply always around the ball, a trait that can be credited to the way he prepares and the way he sees the game unfold. When one is around the ball-carrier as often as he is, though, they will be expected to finish tackles at a high clip, and he has always done exactly that.

Last season, Oluokun started all 17 games and recorded 143 tackles (69 solo), 11 passes defensed, five tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, 1.0 sack, one interception and one fumble recovery. He nothced at least 100 tackles for the sixth straight season, and his11 passes defensed were the most by a linebacker in a single season in franchise history.

If there is any weakness to Oluokun's game -- and it remains to be seen if there truly is a glaring one -- it would be as simple as his sideline-to-sideline speed. He is a gifted downhill linebacker who can be outrun by some of the more explosive skill-players. This is not an abnormal trait at linebacker, but it is the area he may be the weakest.

What Happens if the Jaguars Need to Replace Foye Oluokun

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) reacts after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (not pictured) in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

We raised this same question with Ventrell Miller at the No. 19 spot . As talented as the Jaguars' starting linebackers appear to be, the Jaguars have virtually zero experience at the backup linebacker spots with second-year linebackers Jack Kiser and Branson Combs and rookie linebacker Parker Hughes.

The most likely scenario for the Jaguars if Oluokun ever misses time would likely be Kiser stepping into the starting role. Kiser played few defensive snaps last season and spent most of his time on the practice squad, so it would be a big leap in roles for the former fourth-round linebacker. As a result, it would likely be wise for the Jaguars to explore adding a free agent veteran linebacker in the event they need to replace Oluokun during a game week at some point.

Why We Ranked Foye Oluokun Here

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (23) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ventrell Miller has certainly been a standout of the Jaguars' offseason program to this point, but until we see him consistently perform in the role of a starter, then there will be some projection involved. Oluokun, meanwhile, requires probably the smallest amount of projection of any starter on the defensive side of the ball. He has been the same reliable play-maker each year of his Jaguars' career, and that consistency will be key next to the inexperienced Miller.

Oluokun is one of six active players in the NFL to surpass 1,000 career tackles (1,061 for a reason. He has proven that he can be trusted each and every week with the on-field leader role of the Jaguars' defense, and that role is set to be even more important this year next to Miller than it has even in past seasons. Oluokun, as always, will be ready to meet that challenge.