3 Things We Learned From Jaguars' Effortless Win Over Titans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have put themselves in a great spot after they dominated the Tennessee Titans in Week 13.

The 25-3 win over the Titans was arguably the Jaguars' most dominant game of the season, and the performance taught us quite a bit about this Jaguars team. So, what did we learn?

Josh Hines-Allen is on a heater

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot (98) and defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) celebrate sacking Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have seen their pass-rush take a giant leap over the last month, and a big reason for it is Josh Hines-Allen. The three best games in terms of pressure rate have come for the Jaguars over the past month (Houston, Los Angeles, Arizona), and Hines-Allen has been especially impactful. This continued on Sunday as he once again dominated former top pick J.C. Latham en route to two sacks and a tackle for loss.

Hines-Allen generated seven pressures in the win, according to Next Gen Stats, who also said, " Since returning from their Week 8 bye, he has recorded 33 pressures, 7 more than any other player in the NFL entering the Week 13 Sunday afternoon slate. The Jaguars generated a 31.0% pressure rate in the game, despite playing without Arik Armstead and Travon Walker. Cam Ward completed just 4 of 10 passes for 19 yards under pressure while taking three sacks in the game."

Trevor Lawrence is improving downfield

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks downfield during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Is Trevor Lawrence getting into a rhythm? It feels funny to ask considering, you know, the turnover debacle just eight days ago, but it also is very real. When he has not turned the ball over, Lawrence has had quality play since the bye week. Among 34 qualifying quarterbacks since the bye week, Lawrence is No. 4 in success rate -- behind only Matthew Stafford, Sam Darnold, and Dak Prescott.

According to NextGenStats, "Lawrence completed 16 of 27 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns in the Jaguars' Week 13 win over the Titans. Lawrence averaged a season-long 11.3 air yards per attempt, while completing 5 of 10 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown on throws of 10+ air yards. On deep passes (20+ air yards), he went 3-for-7 for 97 yards and a touchdown, his 2nd-most completions and passing yards on such attempts in a game this season."

The Jaguars will need Wyatt Milum

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Wyatt Milum (64) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have seen their offensive line take some hits over the last few weeks, and that means they will likely need to see rookie lineman Wyatt Milum step into a key role. This could mean starting at right guard against the Colts in Week 14, which means it was a good sign he got some reps against the Titans.

“Yeah, Wyatt's a great kid and he's been doing really, really well. And he's been taking his time, him and I have battled injuries together early on, and I've got to know him really well," Jaguars lineman Cole Van Lanen said on Monday. "He was waiting for his opportunity and he got it and got it against a really good player in this league. And I thought he played solid for just kind of getting thrown in there in a situation that's tough. And I know what it's like to finally get your feet wet in there and I just think he did a good job.”

