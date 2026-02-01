Why the Jaguars Are Already Winning the Offseason

A year ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars decided to go in a new direction. They did not know who was going to come in and give them a shot at being a better team, but they knew that moving to a different regime was the right call.

Fast forward to this offseason, the Jaguars made the right call on the new regime. That new regime included head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone. Two unproven guys at their respective positions, but two who were talked about as the next up-and-coming head coach and general manager combo.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference as general manager James Gladstone looks on at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coen and Gladstone proved to be the right combo for the Jaguars. The Jaguars had one of the best seasons in some time, and they won the AFC South this past season. They went to the playoffs, and now they are going to be better because of all the lessons they learned last season. Coen and Gladstone had a great man of how they were going to attack the offseason when they came into this organization a year ago, and that will be the same this offseason.

These two will look at everything from top to bottom. Whatever they think will make this team better for the 2026 NFL season is what they are going to do. We have seen these two be aggressive already in the start of their new careers as head coach and general manager, now we wait and see what they will do this offseason.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars got big wins already this offseason

“Coen won’t have to spend early February finding a new coordinator (or two). He won’t have to spend mid-to-late February in orientation meetings with the new hire (or hires). And the players won’t have to spend time figuring out what the new coordinator (or coordinators) wants from them," said Ryan O'Halloran of the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union.

"A source said the Jaguars began internal discussions about an extension for Udinski as soon as the Browns asked for an interview that took place on Jan. 17. Talks between the Jaguars and Udinski’s camp picked up after the Browns invited him to fly to Cleveland for an in-person interview on Jan. 23. He met with the Bills on Jan. 25."

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, left listens on the headset as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen call a play during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Udinski agreed to the extension (unknown terms) on the morning of Jan. 26 and pulled out of the Browns’ derby (they hired Todd Monken, once a Jaguars assistant) and his return to the Jaguars was official on Jan. 27”

