Jaguars Offensive Assistant Gets Interview With New-Look Ravens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are seeing another assistant get an interview for a promotion.

"The Ravens have requested Jaguars assistant Tyler Tettleton for WRs coach, source said. Tettleton is involved deeply in offensive game planning for the Jags and is seen as a future OC. He interviewed for Ohio University’s head coaching job last year," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning.

The #Ravens have requested #Jaguars assistant Tyler Tettleton for WRs coach, source said. Tettleton is involved deeply in offensive game planning for the Jags and is seen as a future OC. He interviewed for Ohio University’s head coaching job last year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 1, 2026

Tettleton's Role

Tettleton, who has also stepped in the coach running backs during his several years with the Jaguars , served as assistant wide receivers coach for Coen and his staff last season. Tettleton was one of a small handful of coaches from the Doug Pederson era who Coen retained for the first year of his regime.

"Tettleton helped facilitate the development of rookie WR Brian Thomas Jr. in 2024, who finished the season with rookie franchise records in receiving yards (1,282), receptions (87), yards per catch (min. 50 receptions; 14.7) and receiving touchdowns (10). Thomas Jr.'s four games of 100-plus yards were the most by a rookie in both franchise history and the NFL in 2024," Tettleton's Jaguars bio reads.

"Additionally, Thomas Jr.'s 11 total games with more than 75 receiving yards were the most by a rookie in the NFL since 1970 and tied for second-most in the NFL in 2024. Following Week 13 vs. New York Jets, Tettleton took on the responsibilities of running backs coach. Under his lead, the Jaguars rushing unit posted 514 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in the final five games to close out the season."

The Jaguars have seen just two changes to the coaching staff this offseason after questions of whether teams would try to poach Coen's staff following the Jaguars' fantastic 13-4 season and AFC South title run. The Jaguars replaced defensive backs coach Ron Milus with Mathieu Araujo, and they hired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line coach Brian Pucci earlier this week as offensive run game coordinator.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference as general manager James Gladstone looks on at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Tettleton gets the Ravens job under new head coach Jesse Minter, then the Jaguars will have to find another coach to help Edgar Bennett with a receivers room that finished strong in 2025 after a slow start. The fact Tettleton was retained by Coen last year and has even gotten a college head coach interview before shows that he has value as an assistant coach on Coen's.

Now, we will wait and see.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.