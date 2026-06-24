'The Sky's the Limit': How Jaguars' Anton Harrison Can Reach Elite Status

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- On a roster filled with big-name and big-money players on both sides of the ball, there is one player who can firmly establish himself amongst the NFL's elite tier at his position: Anton Harrison.

The former first-round pick had a strong season for the Jaguars in 2025, leading to the Jaguars making the easy decision to accept his fifth-year option. Now, it seems reasonable to expect him to take yet another step in 2026, giving him a chance to join the NFL's best right tackles such as Darnell Wright, Joe Alt, Brian O'Neil, and Lane Johnson.

But how can he do it? For the Jaguars' staff, that was the resounding question when they took over a year ago. Harrison responded with the best year of his career, and there now seems to be a clear path to the top.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Harrison's Path to Blue-Chip Status

The case to make for the Jaguars' talented right tackle is clear. Harrison is just 24, has three years of starting experience under his belt, is entering his money years in which he can increase his contract value, and has already drawn the praise of one of the NFL's best players in Houston Texans' defensive end Will Anderson Jr.

The battles with Anderson are the ones that have perhaps best displayed Harrison's talent in recent years. Entering the NFL together as parts of the 2023 draft class, the two talented players have faced off six times over the last three seasons, with each battle serving as a titanic clash between two elite athletes.

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"Well, I jokingly say this, it's like watching two aliens play against each other because of the athletic ability, it really is," Jaguars offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett told Jaguars On SI after OTAs concluded earlier this month.

"And you know, it's fun to watch, but it's also fun, like in the heat of the moment, when, like, maybe he'll win a play or the other guy will win a play, but just to see him respond, and that's the key, man. It's gonna happen. We're in the NFL, there's going to be praise, the guys are going to lose, it's how you respond, and I thought he did that tremendously last year, and he's improved even this spring on that"

Harrison will once again face off against Anderson twice in 2026, but he isn't the only pass-rusher on the docket that Harrison will have to stifle for the Jaguars to have the season they are expecting and hoping for.

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Anton Harrison (77) blocks against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Pass-rushers on the Jaguars' schedule include Trey Hendrickson, Jared Verse, Nik Bonitto, Jonathan Greenard, Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, Montez Sweat, T.J. Watt, and then young players like Donovan Ezeiruaki, Malachi Lawrence and others. That is quite the list of pass-rushers set to try to get after Jaguars' quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and Harrison will be key to stopping them.

Harrison has flashed elite talent at several points in his career, and last season was the closest he has gotten yet to meeting his massive potential. For new run game coordinator Brian Picucci -- who coached Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke in Tampa Bay -- the talent with Harrison is clear, and so are the intangibles.

"The sky's the limit. He's really, really, really talented," Picucci told Jaguars On SI after OTAs earlier this month.

Jaguars run game coordinator Brian Picucci runs drills during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Obviously, you know, I coached two talented tackles at Tampa Bay. Athletically if he ever wanted to play left tackle, which he did in college, obviously he could do both, but you know, there also has to be the care factor that you want to be good, and I think he does. I don't want to speak for him, but I think I've made a pretty good connection with him so far."

If that connection, along with another year of development, growth and maturity with Harrison's game, pays off this season then there is no telling what kind of player Harrison could be for the Jaguars.

When thinking of the cornerstones on the Jaguars' roster, people often logically turn to names like Lawrence, Josh Hines-Allen, and Travon Walker. There are also young up-and-coming players who have placed themselves in that conversation with Brenton Strange, Parker Washington, Travis Hunter, Brian Thomas Jr., and others.

Harrison's name already arguably belongs with all of those. With another leap in 2026 like the one he took under the Jaguars' new staff a year ago, Harrison could place himself amongst the NFL's truly elite right tackles, giving Liam Coen another weapon to build his high-flying offense around.