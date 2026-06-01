Why the Jaguars Are Actually One of Biggest Winners of the Myles Garret Trade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- No, the Jacksonville Jaguars were not a part of the offseason's biggest blockbuster on Monday. That doesn't mean they didn't get something out of it, though.

The Cleveland Browns officially traded future Hall of Fame defensive end Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday in exchange for picks in the first, second, and third rounds of next year's draft and former Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse.

While every team in the AFC North is exhaling at the move the Browns just made, they are not the only ones who should be happy. In a way, the Jaguars are big winners from the trade as well.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates as he begins his chase for the NFL sack record after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Sept. 7, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars Benefit From Browns' Decision

For the Jaguars, this means a Week 1 matchup that already looked a bit lopsided on the edge of the offensive/defensive lines looks significantly less daunting -- even with the addition of Verse. Verse has generated a ton of pressure in his career, but Garrett is ... well, Garrett. He is one-of-one.

As much as the Browns base will cope with the idea of losing Garrett but gaining another talented pass-rusher, there is still no question that the Browns have a worse defensive line today than they did a week ago. Verse can, and likely will, do damage. But he isn't Garrett by any means. Considering the Jaguars still have to wait to see who their Week 1 left tackle is, that is a good thing.

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates following a sack against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. The play set a new NFL single season sack record by Garrett. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The Browns' defense was already set to be worse this year with the loss of Jim Schwartz . Losing Garrett and Schwartz in the matter of a few months is a painful blow, no matter the optimism anyone has over Verse and their new defensive staff. Garrett is a game-changer who the Jaguars no longer have to account for with a line that may have to be at less than 100%, and that is a good thing no matter how you slice it.

If the Jaguars were playing the Browns later in the season, this deal would no matter much to them. But with starting left tackle Cole Van Lanen still sidelined after a Week 18 knee injury last year, Week 1 is extremely pertinent to the Jaguars and their offensive line plans. What at first looked like the worst week possible to land the Browns on the schedule has now become that much easier.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks to sack in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

That is not to discount Verse and his talent. He is a Pro Bowl-level player who will cash in his own big deal very soon. But again, he isn't Garrett. Nobody on the planet is. If the Jaguars have to game-plan the health of their offensive line around Verse, that is a much easier concession to make than doing so around Garrett.

The Jaguars' offensive line will still have a big challenge on their hands when Week 1 rolls around. But as things stand today, it certainly appears the Jaguars, Liam Coen, and Trevor Lawrence are some of the biggest winners from this massive move.