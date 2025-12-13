How Jaguars Can Control Every Game Moving Forward

The Jacksonville Jaguars are underdogs. They might be heavily favored to take care of business in their Week 15 matchup against the New York Jets and continue their impressive season to lock up a postseason bid, but there's a slim chance that they'll be seen as legitimate Super Bowl contenders once they get there. This team fully understands that, and so does Head Coach Liam Coen.

The Jaguars have bought into the disrespect they've been shown this season and use it as motivation to continue to defy the odds.

However, this team does have to reconcile itself to the fact that the talent on this roster isn't as threatening or established as the contenders in this league. That doesn't mean that Jacksonville can't vie for the Super Bowl — they just have a steeper uphill climb to get there than most.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) carries the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Jaguars can dominate time of possession



The Jacksonville Jaguars have climbed to 9-4 on the 2025 NFL season, currently atop the AFC South. The Jags have been able to win games in a variety of ways, but they need to settle on a consistent identity if they want to be a serious playoff threat. A few common threads that have shown up in most of their victories this year have been running the ball successfully and limiting the opponents' opportunities.



Being able to do those two things ensures that a team controls the pace, the ball, and ultimately, the contest. The Jaguars are currently seventh in the league in time of possession, behind only the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, and Kansas City Chiefs. Outside of the Chiefs, all of those squads are in the playoff picture. That's not a coincidence. Head Coach Liam Coen spoke on the importance of dominating the possession game:



Travis Etienne is looking for his 3rd game in a row at EverBank Stadium with 2+ rushing TDs. pic.twitter.com/yVPSfUYJes — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) December 11, 2025

"Yeah, I think anytime you can control the football in a game, I think that's something that you look to try to do in most games. Now, look, there's opportunities to be more explosive and have those four or five-play drives or a sudden change where we get a turnover, and we score on the first play."



"Yeah, you want to have those; those are very necessary and important to our explosiveness as an offense, but also momentum in a game. But the sustained drives, the executing better on third downs, moving the chains, keeping the clock moving, well, it ultimately helps your defense out as well, and just keeping those guys off the grass. Limiting the amount of snaps that they can play offensively and just ultimately controlling the game."