Jaguars Stock Report: Parker Washington's Value Continues to Soar After Week 9

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars ... do not have much to worry about after nine weeks.

The Jaguars are of course dealing with a few season-ending injuries to key players like Davon Hamilton, Eric Murray, and Anton Harrison. They also have the looming NFL Trade Deadline, w hich could change both the ceiling and floor for the squad as they make a playoff push over the second-half of the season.

Jacksonville is also fresh off a 33-10 domination of the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football that forced the national football audience that they are for real at 6-2. So, a lot of things are pointing up, and the Jaguars could still look different within the next few days.

So, which Jaguars have their stocks on the rise after Week 9 , and who is trending the opposite way? We break it down below.

Stock Up: WR Parker Washington

Nov 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) catches a pass for a touchdown in the second quarter Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Parker Washington only had two catches on Thursday, and one of his failed targets (a drop on a screen) should have been a touchdown. With that said, he had the most important play of the game with his 50-yard catch-and-run against the blitz, proving that his connection with Trevor Lawrence is the one the Jaguars will hone in on when they need a play. But amongst all else, his volume has continued to prove that he is the offense's focal point, even if it doesn't happen every game.

Washington only had two targets in a run-heavy blowout of the Indianapolis Colts that ended at halftime in Week 8, but he did see seven targets come his way on Thursday. This comes after he had 20 combined targets in the two-game London span. Outside of a Cincinnati Bengals game that saw some missed chances and then the Colts game, Washington has been targeted like a WR1 more often than not. That is the value he has ahead of his eventual payday, which seems to be more and more of a sure thing as the season goes on.

Stock Down: DB Jalen Huskey

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars safety Jalen Huskey (22) celebrates after a sack during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have a serious need at the safety position entering the trade deadline. Part of the reason that is the case is because the Jaguars have not really cut it loose with rookie safety Jalen Huskey. The Jaguars had injury issues in Weeks 5 and 6 at the safety spot but still opted to not let Huskey see the field defensively. He has played 27 snaps on defense the last two weeks due to blowouts, but the Jaguars do not seem to be in a rush to see him in an expanded role apart from that.

If the Jaguars do end up adding a safety at the deadline, then it might be a question of whether Huskey will be active. He plays hard and can be a special teams piece, but right now it seems like he might be inching closer to a red shirt season despite the amount of injuries the Jaguars have faced at safety.

Stock Up: CB Montaric Brown

Nov 5, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (1) celebrates an interception in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown has made a big difference on the defense since he has gotten back from injury. Perhaps it is due to the level of quarterback the Jaguars have played in Daniel Jones and Joe Fagnano, but the pass defense that allowed big plays in previous weeks has been much tighter since the bye week. The only big difference since the bye week though has been the return of Brown, who injured his hamstring in Week 3, missed Weeks 4 and 6 with it, and played just six snaps in Week 5 in the process.

Since coming back healthy from the bye week, Brown has had two good games in coverage. He allowed just 27 yards in 32 coverage snaps against the Indianapolis Colts, and he followed it up with a game against the Ravens where he allowed three catches for just 18 yards while also recording an interception. He has been limiting yards after the catch and explosive plays and the play of the secondary has elevated as a whole.

Weeks 1-5 (4 games) Weeks 8-9 (2 games) Yards Allowed Per Snap 3.289 0.9375 Passer Rating Allowed 149.3 68.25

Stock Down: DE Wesley Williams

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Wesley Williams (90) tackles a dummy during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' staff has raved about the work of fourth-round rookie defensive end Wesley Williams in practice over the last few weeks, with both Liam Coen and Anthony Campanile deeming him as a riser. So, why is he tabbed with the stock down designation after the Ravens game? Simply because Williams has still yet to see the field during the regular-season as a rookie, earning his eighth-consecutive healthy scratch inactive in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens, which the Jaguars won 33-10.

Williams has been a healthy scratch each week in favor of undrafted defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr., and he was once again inactive on Thursday despite starting defensive end Travon Walker being listed as questionable. Walker ended up playing in the game after going through a pre-game workout, but it seems like the only chance Williams has of being up is if two defensive ends (including the still-injured B.J. Green) are inactive. After half a year, that has turned into a redshirt rookie season offcially.

Stock Up: TE Tanner Koziol

Jacksonville Jaguars Tanner Koziol (89) hauls in a pass during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tanner Koziol did not have much of a role at all over the first month or so of the season outside some special teams snaps here and there. But the fifth-round rookie out of Houston has seen more and more snaps as the Jaguarshas picked up momentum during their productive three-game stretch, dating back to more snaps in a close and important game against the Houston Texans in Week 6 to prove it isn't just a case of recent blowouts.

The last three weeks have seen Koziol average 14 snaps a game after playing just 19 snaps during the first five games of the season. And after Koziol did not see a pass thrown his way through the first six games of the year, he suddenly has three catches for 23 yards over the last two weeks, including a two-catch, 15 yard performance against the Ravens. Far from eye-popping numbers, but he is playing in more and more three-tight end sets and should see his role continue to grow.