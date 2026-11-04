Jaguars Stock Report Entering TNF vs. Ravens: Changing Roles in Secondary Take Priority

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off a big win from this past Sunday, but they have also been dealt a few losses since with season-ending injuries to key veterans.

As a result, Week 9 is about to be a test of the Jaguars' depth and their resolve after losing Davon Hamilton and Eric Murray.

"You got four starters get hurt in one game. How do you supplement that? Well, it's through the building. It's through the entire group," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Wednesday.

"It's not just, all right, the defensive captains or the offensive captains that need to feel the weight of that. It's the entire building. It's every single one of us, players, coaches, and staff included, to help pick that up.”

So with the Jaguars banged up entering a Week 9 battle with the Baltimore Ravens, whose stocks are rising and whose are falling?

Rising: DB Rayuan Lane

The AFC Defensive player of the week. Rayuan Lane had a career performance against the Colts on Sunday, and he is now expected to step into the starting lineup against the Ravens and for likely the rest of the season unless the Jaguars make a move at safety. Lane was stellar in Week 8 and has made plays for the Jaguars in big spots before, giving their staff confidence in his abilities.

Lane is mostly known as a special teams ace, but he has been ready each time his number has been called in 2026. He will now need to be ready for the long haul, with all signs pointing to him as the full-time Eric Murray replacement for the rest of the 2026 season, and potentially even beyond then depending on his performances.

Falling: DB Jalen Huskey

When asked Wednesday about the options on hand at safety, Coen noted three names right off the bat: Antonio Johnson, Rayuan Lane, and Kaevon Merriweather. He did eventually get to talk about third-round rookie Jalen Huskey, but it was very clear that when it comes to the safety spot after Murray's injury, he is fourth in the pecking order.

This, of course, could have already been easily guessed since the Jaguars have rarely deployed Huskey on defense during the first seven games of his NFL career. But if there was any wonder whether an injury to Murray would mean more snaps for Huskey moving forward, it is clear what the answer is now.

Rising: RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez is set to have a large role on Thursday depending on the status of starting running back Bhayshul Tuten. Tuten will be a game-time decision according to Coen, which would obviously put the onus on Rodriguez in the Jaguars' backfield if their leading rusher is not able to push past his foot/ankle injury.

Rodriguez has gotten better and better as the season has gone on, and he has some of the best efficiency numbers of any running back in the NFL. Getting a larger workload is something that he has had to do as a backup running back in his career before, too, so there should be no doubt as to whether he would be up for the challenge.

Neutral: CB Jarrian Jones

Perhaps the Jaguars didn't deploy Jarrian Jones completely on Sunday due to injury, with the Jaguars' third-year versatile cornerback only playing 12 snaps in the blowout win. Jones has been limited this week in practice with an ankle injury, which makes this a plausible scenario. But with Montaric Brown completely healthy and playing well against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8, it begs to question just how large of a role Jones will have week-to-week other than spelling Jourdan Lewis.

Jones was playing much better than he has been given credit for during his few weeks starting opposite of Travis Hunter on the outside, with his only real down performance coming against the Houston Texans in Week 6. But for now, Jones is a player with a role worth watching moving forward into Thursday. It feels like this is injury-related, but Thursday will tell us.

Rising: LB Branson Combs

The Jaguars saw some real positive signs from Branson Combs in coverage against the Indianapolis Colts. Combs has been their coverage linebacker since the offseason program, and on Sunday he showed the strides the Jaguars have been excited for since seeing him take genuine steps toward improvement after his rookie season.

"To have your third linebacker that we know that we had a lot of faith in come in and make an impact on special teams the way he did with the two big hits on our sideline and to get the interception, we've seen that kind of play from him out here in training camp," Coen said Wednesday. "Going up, climbing the ladder and making a great catch on an interception this training camp. He's got good ball skills and the more he can do for our team, the better we'll be.”

With Eric Murray out for the year , perhaps Combs is someone the Jaguars look to more in obvious passing situations in the middle of the field. He and Murray play very, very different roles and positions, but it could be a way to get the Jaguars' best athletes on the field.