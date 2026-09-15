Jaguars Stock Report: Three Players Rising and Three Falling After Week 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are feeling good after Week 1, and for good reason.

The Jaguars rolled past the Cleveland Browns with an effortless 34-10 win in Week 1, and it is almost time to look forward to Week 2 and the next challenge.

But first, we will take a look at which Jaguars performed the best against the Browns and have rising stocks, and whose stocks may be falling due to circumstances.

Rising: Bhayshul Tuten

Sep 13, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs the ball in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few running backs impressed as much in Week 1 as Bhayshul Tuten. He tied for the second-most forced missed tackles of any running back in Week 1 with seven, and Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has consistently sung his praises in the days since the game. Tuten looked exactly how so many hoped he would in Week 1, and it really does feel like his breakout day with a big home run is going to come sooner rather than later.

Rising: Nate Boerkircher

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) catches a pass during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Not only did the Jaguars get a lot of run out of Nate Boerkircher on Sunday, but he played very, very well in his role. He only ran 10 routes and was used much more so as a blocker, but he absolutely shined in that regard. Adding two physical blockers like Boerkircher and rookie guard Emmanuel Pregnon to the offense has added a different dimmension to the running game already, and his play is a big reason Tuten and the other backs looked so good.

Rising: Travis Hunter

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) is introduced before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Hunter played a very limited role on offense, it can not be discounted what he did on defense. He was only challenged in coverage one time, and it was not because the Browns were choosing to just attack elsewhere. Hunter was geniunely taking away his target and a third of the field on most every rep, and every time it looked like the Browns wanted to attack him, they bailed. Hunter's first game as CB1 was a big step in the right direction.

Falling: Tanner Koziol

Jacksonville Jaguars Tight End Quintin Morris (80) and Jacksonville Jaguars Tight End Tanner Koziol (89) run a drill during the Jacksonville Jaguars 14th session of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, August 17, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This has nothing to do with what Tanner Koziol offers the Jaguars as a player, but it is clear the fifth-round pick will likely not be active very often this year unless there are injuries at tight end. The Jaguars have so many receivers to throw to that their tight ends behind Brenton Strange simply have to be strong as blockers, and it is hard to see a scenario where the Jaguars make Koziol active over veteran tight end Quintin Morris as a result.

Falling: Wesley Williams

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Wesley Williams (90) celebrates his fumble recovery during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football matchup at EverBank Stadum on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like Koziol, rookie fourth-round defensive end Wesley Williams was a healthy scratch on Sunday and it does not look like that is set to change. Even with second-year defensive end BJ Green injured, Williams looks like he is behind fellow rookie Bryan Thomas Jr. on the depth chart. It is hard to see Williams being active for many games as a rookie as a result of the team's defensive end depth.

Falling: BJ Green

Aug 21, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to throw the ball as he is pursued by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end BJ Green II (95) during the first quarter of the preseason game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This has nothing to do with BJ Green as a player or his performance, and more so to do with the fact that Jaguars head coach Liam Coen did not seem to have an overly positive update on Green's injury that he sustained in Week 1, with Coen noting, “It’s probably going to be a little bit. We’ll figure it out but fully expect Bryan Thomas Jr. to be active this week probably.” Green is an important piece of active roster since he has special teams and defensive value, but it looks like he will not be on the field for the short-term at the very least.