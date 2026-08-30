Every Rookie Who Made the Jaguars' Initial 53: Bryan Thomas Jr. Takes Focus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie class is set.

The Jaguars announced their initial 53-man roster for the 2026 season, and it has nine rookies on it: eight draft picks and one undrafted free agent.

So, which Jaguars rookies cracked this year's roster? We break it all down below.

TE Nate Boerkircher

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) catches a pass during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The No. 56 overall pick had a quiet start to training camp before turning things on over the final two weeks of the summer. He only played in the first preseason game and did not see a target, however, so there are still plenty of chances for Nate Boerkircher to show off the upside that convinced the Jaguars to make him their top draft pick in April. With the trade of Hunter Long and with Tanner Koziol and Quintin Morris behind him on the depth chart, Boerkircher has the clear runway to take the TE2 job.

IDL Albert Regis

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Albert Regis (98) walks off the field after Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The No. 81 pick in April's draft, Albert Regis spent the last few weeks of training camp sidelined with an undisclosed injury. He did record a sack in the preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints, but he is likely the No. 5 defensive tackle behind the likes of Arik Armstead, DaVon Hamilton, Matt Dickerson, and Ruke Orhorhoro.

OL Emmanuel Pregnon

Jacksonville Jaguars guard Emmanuel Pregnon (75) talks to the media after a joint Buccaneers‑Jaguars NFL practice Wednesday, August 26, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No Jaguars rookie rose over the course of training camp quite like third-round guard Emmanuel Pregnon. After starting off the summer as a backup, Pregnon was thrust into the starting lineup after the first preseason game due to injuries along the offensive line. He never gave up the starting left guard spot after that, and he looks like the only rookie who is set to be a Week 1 starter vs. the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 13.

DB Jalen Huskey

Aug 28, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars safety Jalen Huskey (22) celebrates a fumble recovery touchdown that turns into an incomplete pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaguars third-round safety Jalen Huskey is another member of the draft class who will not be leaned on much as a starter, but it is clear he can help the Jaguars somewhere. He is an athletic and rangy defender who made plays both on special teams and defense over the course of the summer, and he could very well enter the season as the No. 3 safety ahead of Caleb Ransaw.

DE Wesley Williams

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Wesley Williams (90) celebrates his fumble recovery during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football matchup at EverBank Stadum on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I would expect Jaguars fourth-rounder Wesley Williams to be an early game day inactive for the Jaguars, but they were never going to release him after trading up for him early on Day 3. Williams had his moments in the preseason, but this feels like it is going to be a redshirt year for the Duke product, similar to how the Jaguars treated several Day 3 picks a year ago.

TE Tanner Koziol

Jacksonville Jaguars Tight End Tanner Koziol (89) hauls in a pass after the Jacksonville Jaguars seventh day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday August 6, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaguars rookie tight end Tanner Koziol is pretty clearly the Jaguars TE3 after training camp. He got reps alongside Trevor Lawrence and the starting offense at times over the course of training camp, and he could factor into their multiple tight end sets relatively early in his career. He will not play as much as Boerkircher will, but he will get his chance to make an impact one way or another.

WR Josh Cameron

Aug 28, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) looks on after a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For my money, the second-most impressive Jaguars rookie in training camp was sixth-rounder Josh Cameron. The Baylor wide receiver had a terrific summer in terms of his ability to win downfield and over the middle, and he has the size, speed, length, and strength to win both before and after the catch. I expect big things for Cameron at some point during his rookie contract, if not right off the bat during the 2026 season.

WR CJ Williams

Aug 28, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver CJ Williams (18) looks on after a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second of the two sixth-round receivers the Jaguars drafted, rookie wide receiver CJ Williams did everything that was asked of him over the course of training camp. He showed off a real ability to get open over the middle ofthe field, and he should be a natural young option for the Jaguars to develop behind Jakobi Meyers when it comes to the wide receiver depth chart over the next few seasons.

DE Bryan Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. (57) tallies a sack on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels (10) during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football matchup at EverBank Stadum on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No player did more for their stock this preseason than Bryan Thomas Jr., who is the only undrafted free agent to make this year's squad. Thomas has great burst and speed around the edge, plays with a red-hot motor, and has been strong against the run. There is an argument to make that he is already the Jaguars' fourth-best defensive end. He is following in the footsteps of BJ Green and Danny Striggow, and he has certainly earned his role on the roster moving into Week 1 and beyond.