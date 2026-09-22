Jaguars Stock Report: Three Players Rising and Three Falling After Week 2 Loss

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will need to right some wrongs in Week 3 when they host the New England Patriots.

The Jaguars' Week 2 loss to the Broncos is one they will have to quickly move past, and they will need to lean on a few key players to make sure it happens. They will also need a few others to step their games up after rough Week 2 performances.

So, what does this week's Jaguars' stock report look like following the blown loss to the Broncos? We break it all down below.

Stock Up

RB Bhayshul Tuten

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) rushes the ball against the Denver Broncos in the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaguars second-year running back Bhayshul Tuten has been one of the brightest spots on the entire roster . He currently ranks in the top-10 among qualified running backs in yards after contact per attempt, 10+ yard runs, and missed tackles forced. Tuten genuinely looks like he is getting better with each game and should, in time, be ready to take over as the Jaguars' No. 1 running back.

Thisis especially true when you compare Tuten's numbers to Chris Rodriguez Jr. through two weeks. Tuen has 15 more carries, 95 more yards, and a higher success rate. Tuten has been the Jaguars' best running back pretty easily through two weeks, and Sunday's game against the Broncos seemed to only widen the gap.

LB Ventrell Miller

Aug 21, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) warms up before the start of the preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Jaguars' defense gave up far too many explosive plays, Sunday was still a good day for linebacker Ventrell Miller. The Jaguars' fourth-year defender and first-year starter had four stops against the Broncos' in the one game, had one pressure as a blitzer, and only allowed one catch for seven yards in coverage. Miller did not have the highlight reel he had the week before, but he continues to look like a strong option for the starting linebacker spot in the wake of Devin Lloyd's departure.

OLB Dennis Gardeck

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) can’t make the tackle on Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck quietly had a terrific showing against the Broncos in Week 2. In a game in which the Jaguars struggled to get to Bo Nix with just six pressures and zero sacks, Gardeck was one of the few Jaguars' pass-rushers who was able to get any pressure. He ranked eighth in pass-rush reps amongst Jaguars defenders, but he had as many pressures (two) as the seven players in front of him had combined. Gardeck needs more pass-rush snaps, because he was able to get the most out of his chances when nobody else was.

Stock Down

WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) tosses the ball back during Day 15 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sunday was one of the first games where I felt like the Jaguars might have a Brian Thomas Jr. problem. The Jaguars simply could not connect with Thomas on the outside, with Thomas' best play coming on a drag route over the middle. Otherwise, the Jaguars saw Thomas drop two catchable passes near the sideline and then get blanketed on another downfield rep by Pat Surtain II. He got a ton of targets, but he didn't do anything with them.

DL Arik Armstead

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) is introduced before an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It has not been a very productive season for Arik Armstead yet. He is tied for second on the team with 43 pass-rush snaps, but he has recorded just one pressure across two games according to NextGenStats, giving him a pressure rate of 2.3%. Among 92 qualified starting defensive ends/tackles in the NFL, Armstead's pressure rate ranks No. 88. Armstead has to be the answer to the Jaguars' interior pass-rush need, and so far this year he has failed to do so.

CB Montaric Brown

Sep 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) is tackled by. Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (1) during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been a rough start to the year for Montaric Brown. According to NextGenStats, only five cornerbacks in the NFL have allowed more yards in coverage this season than Brown's 139 yards allowed. For context, Brown allowed 366 yards in 462 coverage snaps (0.79 yards per snap), and that number has skyrocketed to 3.23 yards per coverage snap in 2026 so far. The defense has allowed too many explosive plays on downs in which Brown is the primary coverage defender.