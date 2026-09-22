Jaguars Stock Report: Three Players Rising and Three Falling After Week 2 Loss
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will need to right some wrongs in Week 3 when they host the New England Patriots.
The Jaguars' Week 2 loss to the Broncos is one they will have to quickly move past, and they will need to lean on a few key players to make sure it happens. They will also need a few others to step their games up after rough Week 2 performances.
So, what does this week's Jaguars' stock report look like following the blown loss to the Broncos? We break it all down below.
Stock Up
RB Bhayshul Tuten
Jaguars second-year running back Bhayshul Tuten has been one of the brightest spots on the entire roster. He currently ranks in the top-10 among qualified running backs in yards after contact per attempt, 10+ yard runs, and missed tackles forced. Tuten genuinely looks like he is getting better with each game and should, in time, be ready to take over as the Jaguars' No. 1 running back.
Thisis especially true when you compare Tuten's numbers to Chris Rodriguez Jr. through two weeks. Tuen has 15 more carries, 95 more yards, and a higher success rate. Tuten has been the Jaguars' best running back pretty easily through two weeks, and Sunday's game against the Broncos seemed to only widen the gap.
LB Ventrell Miller
While the Jaguars' defense gave up far too many explosive plays, Sunday was still a good day for linebacker Ventrell Miller. The Jaguars' fourth-year defender and first-year starter had four stops against the Broncos' in the one game, had one pressure as a blitzer, and only allowed one catch for seven yards in coverage. Miller did not have the highlight reel he had the week before, but he continues to look like a strong option for the starting linebacker spot in the wake of Devin Lloyd's departure.
OLB Dennis Gardeck
Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck quietly had a terrific showing against the Broncos in Week 2. In a game in which the Jaguars struggled to get to Bo Nix with just six pressures and zero sacks, Gardeck was one of the few Jaguars' pass-rushers who was able to get any pressure. He ranked eighth in pass-rush reps amongst Jaguars defenders, but he had as many pressures (two) as the seven players in front of him had combined. Gardeck needs more pass-rush snaps, because he was able to get the most out of his chances when nobody else was.
Stock Down
WR Brian Thomas Jr.
Sunday was one of the first games where I felt like the Jaguars might have a Brian Thomas Jr. problem. The Jaguars simply could not connect with Thomas on the outside, with Thomas' best play coming on a drag route over the middle. Otherwise, the Jaguars saw Thomas drop two catchable passes near the sideline and then get blanketed on another downfield rep by Pat Surtain II. He got a ton of targets, but he didn't do anything with them.
DL Arik Armstead
It has not been a very productive season for Arik Armstead yet. He is tied for second on the team with 43 pass-rush snaps, but he has recorded just one pressure across two games according to NextGenStats, giving him a pressure rate of 2.3%. Among 92 qualified starting defensive ends/tackles in the NFL, Armstead's pressure rate ranks No. 88. Armstead has to be the answer to the Jaguars' interior pass-rush need, and so far this year he has failed to do so.
CB Montaric Brown
It has been a rough start to the year for Montaric Brown. According to NextGenStats, only five cornerbacks in the NFL have allowed more yards in coverage this season than Brown's 139 yards allowed. For context, Brown allowed 366 yards in 462 coverage snaps (0.79 yards per snap), and that number has skyrocketed to 3.23 yards per coverage snap in 2026 so far. The defense has allowed too many explosive plays on downs in which Brown is the primary coverage defender.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley