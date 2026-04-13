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Jaguars Take a Look at Experienced Linebacker Prospect

The Jacksonville Jaguars have touched base with a productive and experienced linebacker prospect.
John Shipley|
Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile answers questions after the Jaguars 14th NFL training camp session at Miller Electric Center Tuesday August 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars travel to New Orleans to play the Saints this Sunday in their second preseason game. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile answers questions after the Jaguars 14th NFL training camp session at Miller Electric Center Tuesday August 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars travel to New Orleans to play the Saints this Sunday in their second preseason game. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a clear need on their linebacker entering the final weeks of the draft process, and they are clearly doing their homework.

According to NFL Draft On SI's Justin Melo, the Jaguars met via Zoom with Alabama linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, an experienced and productive prospect and former four-star recruit.

nikhai hill-green
Mar 5, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green (41) runs a drill during Spring Practice for the Crimson Tide. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I’ve met virtually with the San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars. I have a local day workout coming up with the Washington Commanders," Hill-Green told Melo.

So, who is Hill-Green and how could he potentially fit with the Jaguars following Devin Lloyd's exit? We break it down below.

Hill-Green's Fit With Jaguars

nikhai hill-green
March 25, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green runs a timed drill during Pro Day in the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Alabama. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When looking at past linebacker prospects general manager James Gladstone has been involved with drafting in the past, Hill-Green certainly checks a few boxes. He is not a top pick by any means, with his range seemingly being late Day 3 and potentially as a priority undrafted free agent. Of the seven linebackers Gladstone has been involved with drafting in his career, three were in the seventh round.

Hill-Green also fits the traits of being an older prospect and having a high level of experience, playing 55 games across five seasons in his career. Simply from a tendencies standpoint regarding Gladstone's draft history, it is clear that Hill-Green makes sense as a name for the Jaguars to do more homework on.

nikhai hill-green
Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green (41) celebrates after recovering a LSU fumble at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Hill-Green has certainly seen a thing or two in his college career. He spent his first two seasons with the Michigan Wolverines and in 2021 he recorded 50 tackles and two tackles for loss. He missed the 2022 season due to injury and then transferred to Charlotte for the 2023 season, being named third-team All-American Athletic Conference after 73 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and two sacks.

In 2024, Hill-Green was a teammate of Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter and defensive end B.J. Green at Colorado. He had his best season then, recording 82 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions.

nikhai hill-green
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green (41) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Last year saw Hill-Green join the linebacker rotation at Alabama, giving him his first chance to play in the SEC. His age will likely make him a late-round pick, but the fact he battled back from injuries and has played key roles for multiple programs is worth investing in.

The Jaguars might not be looking for a starting linebacker in the draft -- they could just be looking for depth, and Hill-Green would give them that.

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John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.

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