Jaguars Take a Look at Experienced Linebacker Prospect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a clear need on their linebacker entering the final weeks of the draft process, and they are clearly doing their homework.

According to NFL Draft On SI's Justin Melo, the Jaguars met via Zoom with Alabama linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, an experienced and productive prospect and former four-star recruit.

Mar 5, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green (41) runs a drill during Spring Practice for the Crimson Tide. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I’ve met virtually with the San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars. I have a local day workout coming up with the Washington Commanders," Hill-Green told Melo.

So, who is Hill-Green and how could he potentially fit with the Jaguars following Devin Lloyd's exit? We break it down below.

Hill-Green's Fit With Jaguars

March 25, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green runs a timed drill during Pro Day in the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Alabama. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When looking at past linebacker prospects general manager James Gladstone has been involved with drafting in the past, Hill-Green certainly checks a few boxes. He is not a top pick by any means, with his range seemingly being late Day 3 and potentially as a priority undrafted free agent. Of the seven linebackers Gladstone has been involved with drafting in his career, three were in the seventh round.

Hill-Green also fits the traits of being an older prospect and having a high level of experience, playing 55 games across five seasons in his career. Simply from a tendencies standpoint regarding Gladstone's draft history, it is clear that Hill-Green makes sense as a name for the Jaguars to do more homework on.

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green (41) celebrates after recovering a LSU fumble at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Hill-Green has certainly seen a thing or two in his college career. He spent his first two seasons with the Michigan Wolverines and in 2021 he recorded 50 tackles and two tackles for loss. He missed the 2022 season due to injury and then transferred to Charlotte for the 2023 season, being named third-team All-American Athletic Conference after 73 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and two sacks.

In 2024, Hill-Green was a teammate of Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter and defensive end B.J. Green at Colorado. He had his best season then, recording 82 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green (41) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Last year saw Hill-Green join the linebacker rotation at Alabama, giving him his first chance to play in the SEC. His age will likely make him a late-round pick, but the fact he battled back from injuries and has played key roles for multiple programs is worth investing in.

The Jaguars might not be looking for a starting linebacker in the draft -- they could just be looking for depth, and Hill-Green would give them that.