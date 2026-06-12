1 Realistic Trade the Jaguars Must Consider After Minicamp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a fairly complete roster entering 2026, which is far from surprising since they are returning most of the starters from a 13-4 team that won the AFC South.

Still, there are some areas of the Jaguars' roster that could certainly improve. The Jaguars just wrapped up their three-day minicamp from the Miller Electric Center.

The Jaguars had several standout performers on both sides of the ball throughout the course of minicamp, as well as the rest of the offseason program at large. With that said, there has been one notable position group that has seemingly not gained as much traction behind the starter: quarterback.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, left, and head coach Liam Coen talk during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trade to Consider

Most teams in the NFL can say the same about their quarterback situations, especially those with franchise quarterbacks. It is no surprise then to see the Jaguars’ passing game take a bit of a dip whenever Trevor Lawrence left the field during minicamp, especially when Lawrence is playing at a high level like he has in recent weeks and like he did to close the 2026 season.

With that said, the Jaguars’ backup passers inspired little faith this offseason program. This would not always require some kind of move for the Jaguars to fortify the room because most of the time, it is what it is when it comes to quarterback depth. Even with that in mind, there is one trade the Jaguars could make to boost their talent at the position: Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) passes during an NFL football minicamp camp practice at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I know — Levis , like fellow 2023 draftee Anthony Richardson , has gathered the bust label through his first few NFL seasons. After flashing promise as a rookie, he had a disastrous 2024 season and saw the Titans select Cam Ward at No. 1 overall. He then had surgery on his throwing shoulder last July, eliminating his chances to take the field during his third season.

Now entering a contract year, it certainly appears that Levis would benefit from a change of scenery. The Titans hired a new coaching staff for the third time in Levis’ career, and the general manager who drafted him is long gone. He still has talent, but the Titans signed Mitch Trubisky this offseason and he has a clear relationship with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll that should make him the favorite to be Ward’s backup and the No. 2 quarterback.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) throws the ball during OTAs at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, June 11, 2026. | ANDREW NELLES / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In short, Levis should be available for cheap. The Jaguars have 10 projected draft picks for April thanks to three likely compensatory draft picks from Devin Lloyd, Travis Etienne, and Greg Newsome departures. They could easily part with a late Day 3 pick for Levis and still have plenty of draft flexibility.

Levis has an obvious tie to the Jaguars in the form of head coach Liam Coen as well. The best football Levis has ever played came with Coen as his offensive coordinator at Kentucky in 2021, with Levis completing 66% of his passes for 24 touchdowns and 2,827 yards, along with nine rushing touchdowns.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) exits the field after losing 24-17 to the New York Jets in their home opener at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sept. 15, 2024. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Levis might not have the floor and veteran experience of Jaguars backup quarterback Nick Mullens, but his past history with Coen would at least give reason to believe that he could hit the ground running if added to the Jaguars’ roster. There is no question the upside he would provide, and his cap hit this year is set to be just $2.6 million.

Imagine a scenario where Levis impressed in some kind of limited fashion with Coen. He would then become a free agent next year and potentially help the Jaguars nab another draft pick for 2028 if a team signs him to a big enough deal.

There is no good reason for the Jaguars to not at least consider this move. After watching the room behind Trevor Lawrence at minicamp, it certainly would not hurt.