Walker Little, 5 Other Jaguars Whose Roster Chances Improved Most at Minicamp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are one step closer to the real tests that are ahead in September and beyond, and this week's minicamp has helped provide some clarity as the wait continues.

A number of Jaguars stood out over the course of the team's three-day mandatory minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, but perhaps the most important developments came from those who have inched closer to securing a spot on the Week 1 roster.

So, which Jaguars do I believe helped their chances the most when it comes to being a part of the Jaguars' 53-man roster as a result of minicamp? We break it down below.

OT Walker Little

offensive lineman Kilian Zierer (78) drills with offensive tackle Walker Little (72) during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There was no Cole Van Lanen on the practice field once again for the Jaguars in minicamp, and head coach Liam Coen indicated that he will return at some point after training camp begins. Coen said at OTAs a week ago that right tackle Anton Harrison has indicated he is "very comfortable" at right tackle, which means Walker Little is far and away the clear option to lead the left tackle role until Van Lanen returns.

Little has been a strong starter throughout his career, even if his numbers took a bit of a dip last year. Until Van Lanen is back on the field, Little's value will be clear each and every week -- and that was the case over the course of minicamp.

LB Branson Combs

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Branson Combs (50) defends against defensive end Quindarius Dunnigan (59) during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Ventrell Miller is the expected starter at the linebacker spot next to Foyesade Oluokun, it is hard to not take notice of second-year linebacker Branson Combs. The former undrafted free agent spent time on the practice squad last year before making an impact on special teams over the second half of the season, and the Jaguars could not stop raving about him this offseason.

“Branson's a guy obviously that we had a lot of like for last year. He was close to getting claimed. We ended up putting him on the active roster and he may win the Iron Jag of the Year at this pace. I know he is leading the group right now, leading the team in the individual award," Liam Coen said this week. "He just lowkey is pretty athletic. He's explosive. He can do multiple different things in terms of coverage abilities, whether it's in man or zone. I like him in coverage."

It seems like it would be difficult to project the Jaguars linebacker room right now and not include Combs as a member of it. That is a far leap from where he was at this time last year, and he has earned it.

CB Jabbar Muhammad

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Adan White (40) has a laugh with Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (37) after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 18th and final training camp practice at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Wednesday August 20, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arguably the biggest riser on the roster this offseason is second-year cornerback Jabbar Muhammad. He has been all over the place this offseason, recording countless pass breakups during OTAs and then recording multiple interceptions during the course of the three-day minicamp. He has been a walking big play for the Jaguars' defense.

As a result of Muhammad's performance, one would have to imagine that he has at least earned some consideration to compete with backup cornerback Christian Braswell for a spot on the depth chart. He has simply been too good and too productive to ignore, and he should be given a chance to get more key reps in training camp as a result.

LB Jalen McCleod

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jalen McLeod (53) walks onto the field before an NFL scrimmage at EverBank Stadium Friday August 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Caleb Ransaw received a ton of attention (and rightfully so) entering the offseason program as he returned from his rookie injury, there is another second-year Jaguars defender who was back on the field in a full capacity after having to take a redshirt rookie year due to injuries sustained during training camp: linebacker Jalen McCleod.

McCleod flashed some legit pass-rush traits over the course of minicamp, even without pads on. He has some explosiveness and twitch to his game that the Jaguars have needed in their pass-rush rotation, and he seems to be firmly in the mix to compete for a spot on the SAM linebacker depth chart. McLeod, like Ransaw, needed to take advantage of his reps this Summer, and he did exactly that.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jalen McLeod (35) is interviewed during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I mean, those guys haven't been on the grass in so long, so it's valuable time. It's going to be a huge jump, I think, for those guys to come from this time to training camp. I think we'll hopefully see another step from those guys if they're going to be people that are going to help us play this season," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Thursday.

"I would imagine we'll see another jump because so much of this was just about getting them back out into making checks, calls, adjustments, and then just lining up and playing football. So, hopeful that those guys take another step this summer.”

RB J'Mari Taylor

Jacksonville Jaguars running back J'Mari Taylor (30) hits a blocking pad during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To me, the real question with J'Mari Taylor is as simple as whether they carry three or four running backs on the 53-man roster. Taylor entered the offseason program needing to seperate himself from veteran running backs DeeJay Dallas and Ameer Abdullah and, from at least my perspective of things, he has been able to do that over the last few weeks.

Taylor had a terrific minicamp that featured several explosive runs, and he just moves with a different gear than many of the other running backs on the roster. He will have to prove it in training camp and the preseason, but I think minicamp continued to show that he should be the team's first option when it comes to the No. 4 running back behind Chris Rodriguez Jr , Bhayshul Tuten, and LeQuint Allen.

DE B.J. Green

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end BJ Green II (95) talks on the field during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the Jaguars spent two draft picks on defensive ends in April, it certainly showed that the competition is not going to let up at the position even after B.J. Green and Danny Striggow stood out as rookies a year ago. With that in mind, Green certainly looks up to the challenge. He had a great minicamp, providing consistent pressure and team drills and looking several steps ahead of where he was at this time last year.

"He is a great person, great teammate, great brother. He's accountable outside the building when you need him to do something, when you need him to be somewhere. He's right there. He was a good rookie for me last year and he's a good leader to the younger guys now. He leads by example," Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen said this week.

Improvement has to be factored in for several young Jaguars, and Green is one of them. He flashed some exciting pass-rush traits as a rookie, and an improved version could be quite the addition to the Jaguars' pass-rush rotation behind Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.