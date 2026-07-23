The Most Important Jaguars Extension Candidate Entering Training Camp Is Clear

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have managed to keep most of their core contributors from last year's 13-4 playoff team, and it has been in large part due to how the Jaguars have approached contraxt extensions.

From Jakobi Meyers and Cole Van Lanen during the 2025 season to Montaric Brown, Travon Walker and Brenton Strange since the 2026 offseason began, the Jaguars have retained most of their core extension candidates since Jaguars general manager James Gladstone was hired.

There have been some exceptions, of course, such as the free-agency departures of Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd. But there has also been plenty of evidence that, sooner rather than later, the Jaguars will extend another key player. So, who might it be?

Mar 30, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaguars Top Extension Candidate Is ...

It simply has to be Parker Washington. The Jaguars have a staggering list of big names who are on the final years of their deals who are not Washington, but none of them have the argument to stick around that he does. Not after what he did down the stretch of the 2025 season, at least, where even head coach Liam Coen has called him a spark to the Jaguars' 9-1 finish.

For context, here are some of the other names entering the final years of their contracts:

DL Arik Armstead: Armstead is the Jaguars' best interior pass-rusher by a Grand Canyon-sized gap, but he is also one of the oldest players on the team.

DL DaVon Hamilton is key to what the Jaguars do with their run defense, but he is into his 30s, is a one-dimensional player, and the Jaguars did just draft a nose tackle in the third-round in Albert Regis.

Ezra Cleveland was arguably the Jaguars' best offensive lineman a year ago, but they have selected guards in the top-100 in each of the past two drafts, and rookie guard Emmanuel Pregnon looks like the long-term future at left guard.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone talks to tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Washington has everything going his way in terms of being an extension candidate. He is slotted to have the biggest role of his career on offense, doubles as a special teams threat in the return game, is only 25, and plays one of the sport's most important positions. It is in large part due to Washington's 2025 emergence that the Jaguars' receiver room is so well-regarded entering the 2026 season.

Washington is the type of player who can be a math-changer for the Jaguars moving forward. Thanks to Washington;s breakout performance during last year's playoff run, the Jaguars can confidently move forward with other plans for Travis Hunter at cornerback, as well as provide long-term flexibility with the rest of their room in Jakobi Meyers and Brian Thomas Jr.

If there was one Jaguars player who could put up an argument alongside Washington, it would likely be fourth-year safety Antonio Johnson. Johnson is in many ways the defensive version of Washington; a member of the 2023 NFL Draft class, he was mostly a backup in his first two seasons before playing his biggest role yet last season. Johnson responded with tying the team lead in interceptions with five, and he is now set to enter 2026 with a key starting role.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) runs the ball during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But overall it is Washington who is the clearest extension candidate in the wake of the contract for Strange earlier this summer. It remains to be seen exactly when a Washington deal will get done, but nothing the Jaguars say about Washington suggests that a deal will not happen eventually.

The Jaguars have managed to get deals done at a brisk pace to this point, though, and it is hard to imagine it will be a much different case with Washington. Gladstone has continued to check boxes as the Jaguars' general manager in terms of contract extensions, and it is easy to give him the benefit of the doubt when it comes to Washington.

Does that mean a deal has to get done by the time the Jaguars hit the practice field at the Miller Electric Center on July 29 for training camp? While that kind of deadline has been a factor to consider in past years, it does not seem like that is as much of a part of the equation for the Jaguars' new regime.

Instead, the Jaguars can take their time and get a Washington deal done at their pace. It would make sense for both sides to agree to a deal before at least Week 1, but the Jaguars' regime has shown that they know what they are doing in this regard.