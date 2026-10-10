Why the Jaguars Must Keep Close Tabs on the Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade Compensation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Marvin Harrison Jr. is on his way out of Arizona, and the outcome of his exit could be of some importance to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That is not just because the most rumored landing spot for the former top-5 pick is to the AFC South rivals in the Houston Texans, who the Jaguars play in London in Week 6. Instead, the eventual conclusion of the Harrison trade saga and its final compensation for the Cardinals could be of great interest for the Jaguars moving forward.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone looks on before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why Jaguars Should Watch Harrison Deal

Simply put, whatever the Cardinals end up getting for Harrison could indicate what the Jaguars could get if they end up wanting to trade away their own third-year wide receiver.

The Jaguars continue to look no closer to considering trading wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., which is not surprising. Thomas' snap counts and role in the offense have fluctuated through the first month of the season , though the Jaguars have always seemed content on sticking by Thomas even if is not a high-volume producer in their deep passing game.

This is not an argument for the Jaguars to deal Thomas, though I do think the Harrison trade could make it clear that it could still end up being the most advantageous move for the Jaguars ahead of next month's trade deadline. Whatever the Cardinals end up landing for Harrison over the next few days could make that even clearer.

There have been several reports that the Cardinals' asking price for Harrison is a second-round pick. If this is the case, then that would set a clear floor for what kind of value Thomas may offer on the trade market before the November deadline. That is simply the result of Thomas being a much more valuable player than Harrison; if Harrison can fetch a potential top-50 pick, then what the heck could Thomas land the Jaguars?

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during halftime against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simply put, Thomas has been a much better player than Harrison to start their careers. He outpaces Harrison in games played, AV (approximate value), receptions, receiving yards, catch rate, yards per target, yards after the catch per reception, and passer rating when targeted. Even with Thomas looking like the third or fourth pass-catcher in the pecking order this year, he still has more catches and yards than Harrison, who has run more than double of the amount of routes Thomas had.

In short, there is zero comparison for Thomas and Harrison. Both are young, former first-round picks from the same class, but Thomas has been the significantly better NFL receiver to start their careers. That means whatever the Cardinals get for Harrison should be nothing more than the start of the conversation if the Jaguars ever see teams make offers for Thomas.

It does not appear the Jaguars have any interest in moving Thomas, so it doesn't make much sense for the Jaguars to shop him. But that could not stop other teams from calling about him, and the Harrison trade compensation should help inform those teams what a meaningful call would really look like.