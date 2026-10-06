Jaguars' London Series Suddenly Looks Much Less Daunting, Starting With Eagles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a big next two weeks.

The Jaguars are set to play two road games over the next pair of contests, facing the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans in London in Weeks 5 and 6. And while the challenge is still very real, the Jaguars' London series looks a good bit less daunting today than it did a few months ago. For the 3-1 Jaguars coming off a big win against the Bengals , that is welcome news.

The London Series

The Jaguars' two-week stay in London was supposed to be the tail-end of a brutal five-game stretch that started in Week 2 with the Denver Broncos and followed the next two weeks with the New England Patriots and the Bengals. But the Jaguars got through the first three games of that run with a 2-1 record, and they are now entering their London series with a very likely chance of being heavy favorites in both games.

This was not the case when the games were scheduled, of course. The Eagles were once again seen as an imposing foe entering the season due to their amount of star power on both sides of the ball, while the Texans seemed to be a more popular pick to win the AFC South among national media than the Jaguars. In fact, the Texans were a popular Super Bowl pick.

But fast forward one month into the season, and these games do not look anywhere near as daunting. The Eagles are 2-2 with one of the worst offenses in the NFL and they are set to be without several key starters for at least Week 5. The Eagles could very well be on their third-string running back, Lane Johnson just retired, and they are down a fiew other key pieces too.

Add in the 0-4 Texans, who play the 0-4 Tennessee Titans this week in a game for last place in the AFC South, and the next two weeks look challenging only because that is the nature of games in the NFL. There will be some hurdles, but none that are not worth managing as they look to make a statement in the AFC.

The Jaguars are no strangers to the challenges of playing overseas. The Jaguars are 2-1 at Tottenham and 7-7 overall in games in London, though they have won three of their last five games. The Jaguars are also set to play conesutive games in London for the third time in team history after going 3-1 the first two times they did it in 2023 and 2024. But even with that experience, the challenge of London is set to remain.

“Yeah, it's a big week of mental toughness. A lot going on with the travel and the preparations, as you mentioned. And leaning into those guys will be critical," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Monday.

"Obviously everybody being on the same page and the understanding what the schedule is pre going out there. We talked about that today and getting ahead of some of the things regarding Friday in terms of they're going to be fatigued and tired when we get over there and trust that we'll take care of you guys and do what's right by you during the week. But we're going to need some mental toughness throughout this week to go out there and make sure that we're physically and mentally prepared to go play this physical game on Sunday against Philly.”