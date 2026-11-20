JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Consider Liam Coen impressed.

The Jaguars saw new defensive pieces Jordan Davis and Jessie Bates III put together their first full weeks of practice with the franchise since they acquired them at last week's trade deadline. In those series of practices, it was certainly easy for the duo to catch the Jaguars' eyes.

"Good to see, Jordan [Davis] and those guys out there, Jessie [Bates III] running around. Yeah, big man can run," Coen said ahead of Friday's final practice of the week.

"So, there's a couple plays yesterday, like, whoa, okay. Big dude can move. It's interesting that Jordan's playing the Giants back-to-back obviously for his games and guys had a good week of prep, so it's going to be a great challenge for us.”

In evaluating the first full week of Davis and Bates in the fold, Coen made it clear for the entire Jaguars' base: these additions should fit right in.

First Impressions Matter

Davis and his rare skill-set for his size are hard to miss. While Jaguars regular-season practices only provide limited viewing for media, seeing Davis in full pads this week made it clear why the Jaguars were so keen on bringing him in. No other defender in the locker room can provide what he can from a space-eating perspective, and Coen's note of his freakish traits should let Jaguars fans know everything they need to know.

Bates has impressed as well, earning credit from the Jaguars' staff since he was traded for due to his commitment to put in the hours and learn the scheme. Bates will see those hours come to life on the field this Sunday against the Giants for the first time.

"Jessie seems pretty dialed in in the back end from the communication standpoint, and those guys all do. Ready for a great challenge," Coen said.

The Jaguars will need their duo to step up big this week as they look for a key road win against the Giants. So far, all signs are that they will be rady.

“Yeah. Those guys will be ready to play. How much, we'll see how the game flows and all that, but fully anticipate those guys giving us their best effort," Coen noted on Friday.

"Anytime you make those decisions, you bring people and add them into your locker room, to your building, they got to be the right fit. And those guys, I know I mentioned Jordan, that was one of the first things he mentioned to me was how important the culture of the building was, the locker room. He's been on good teams. He knows what that looks like both in college and in the National Football League. He's been a captain, so it's important to him. Leadership's important to him. Continuity and chemistry are important to him."

The Jaguars' locker room has embraced the duo since the big moves to bring them in at the trade deadline, and that continued this week in practice and in the meeting rooms. Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis said from the locker room this week that Bates has already begun calling out communications to the rest of the Jaguars' defense before they can spit it out themselves, a reflection of his quick transition.

"I think it speaks to the group that we have, the group of guys that we have in this building how important it is to them as well to get those guys on the same page and show them the way," Coen said. "Show them how we practice, how we do things, so they can go out on Sunday knowing what the expectation and standard is so that there's clarity, there's no gray area, they know what to expect.”