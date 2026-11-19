JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The wait is over, and the release date for Grand Theft Auto VI is here.

The long wait for the latest release of one of the most popular video game franchises got us thinking: who has committed grand theft on the Jaguars when it comes to free agency busts over the years? We break it down from generation to generation of the game, and of the Jaguars.

Grand Theft Auto I: WR Desmond Howard

The first era of GTA began with the first game in 1997, but this was far before the Jaguars became big-money spenders in free agency like we will see down the road. As a result, we went with a unique choice for this selection: wide receiver Desmond Howaard, the former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 4 overall pick who the Jaguars landed in the 1995 expansion draft. Howard did not land any kind of big contract with the Jaguars of course, but for all of the hype he had at Michigan, he did little in his one year with the Jaguars, catching 26 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown, while not making a big impact on the return teams.

Grand Theft Auto II: OL Zach Wiegert

It is unfair to place Zach Wiegert here, since he did not sign a major deal with the Jaguars at the time. But, like 1995, this was not a time where the Jaguars were really throwing money around at free agents. Wiegert played for the Jaguars for four seasons and started games at both guard and tackle, but injuries kept him from being an every-week player. He was a solid piece, but the Jaguars got more out of other signings at this time.

Grand Theft Auto III: DE Hugh Douglas

Looking for a big-game defensive end to make plays across from Tony Brackens, the Jaguars signed Hugh Douglas to a $27 million dollar deal that he never came close to justifying. In 16 games with the Jaguars, Douglas had 3.5 sacks despite recording 37 combined sacks in the three seasons before. Douglas was a complete zero for the Jaguars, and he will long be remembered as one of the worst free agency additions in franchise history.

Grand Theft Auto IV: WR Jerry Porter

Jerry Porter signed a six-year, $30 million deal with the Jaguars in 2008, and then only caught 11 more passes than whoever is reading this. Porter spent one year with the Jaguars and played in 10 games, catching 11 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown. The Jaguars took a lot of swings at wide receivers in free agency over the years, but Porter might have been the worst one. He was cut by the Jaguars the next year and never played another regular-season snap in the NFL.

Grand Theft Auto V: QB Nick Foles

The Nick Foles deal ... never looked like a good idea. Like, ever. Even with the benefit of hindsight, it is a bit amazing to consider that the Jaguars watched his career and opted to pay him a four0year, $88 million dollar deal with over $50 million in gurantees. One can not fault Foles for taking the Jaguars' money after he won a Super Bowl in a few flukey starts the year before, but we can blame the Jaguars for making the most misguided quarterback decision in franchise history since, well, one year before when they extended Blake Bortles. Foles spent just one year in Jacksonville before being traded to the Chicago Bears in 2020.

Grand Theft Auto VI: WR Gabe Davis

Before the Jaguars knew about the value of Parker Washington , they were throwing everything against the wall to find receivers. It started with DJ Chark and Laviska Shenault before turning to Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Calvin Ridley. Then in 2024, the Jaguars took two big swings on new faces in the receiver room with drafting Brian Thomas Jr. in the first-round and signing Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis to a three-year, $39 million deal in March. Thomas has had so-so results, while Davis, uh, did not have as much luck.

Davis had 20 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns in his lone season with the Jaguars, and the new regime released him the next season despite carrying a big dead money hit that the Jaguars are still paying for this season. Davis battled injuries in Jacksonville, but he is the biggest Jaguars free agency bust in some time.