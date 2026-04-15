These 3 Jaguars Players Could Be Trade Candidates During NFL Draft
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have been no strangers to trades over the last two years.
Jaguars general manager James Gladstone set the tone early in his tenure with the trade up for Travis Hunter. While it is not fair to expect Gladstone to make a Hunter-like deal each offseason, it is still fair to wonder if he has any moves up his sleeves ahead of next week's draft.
If the Jaguars look to be sellers instead of buyers this time around, are there any playerswho make sense as trade pieces? I make the case for three candidates below.
OT Walker Little
Starting-caliber offensive tackles do not grow on trees, and Walker Little is certainly one of them. Little had his worst season with the Jaguars in 2025, but his issues last year alone do not define the 39 career starts and 70 games he has played over the last five seasons. In the four seasons before that, Little showed he can play left tackle in this league, and last year he even impressed when moved inside to guard after Cole Van Lanen took the left tackle spot.
Would it be wise for the Jaguars to trade Little since Van Lanen is still recovering from last year's knee injury? Not quite. Little could even start in Week 1 in some scenarios. But Little has the most trade value on the team amongst the players who could reasonably be traded (not Brian Thomas Jr,), There are plenty of teams that could use a starting tackle with guard versatility.
DL Arik Armstead
Trading Arik Armstead would give the Jaguars a $17 million dead cap hit, which might be reason enough to not pursue such a move. But pass-rushing defensive tackles are rare to find, and his performance before his hand injury last season showed he still has plenty in the tank in that department.
The bigger question is if the Jaguars traded Armstead, who would replace him? An interior pass-rusher is already one of the roster's biggest needs. Trading away the only interior player on the roster who can impact the quarterback would create a roster hole, but he does have some value that could force other teams to come calling.
DL Maason Smith
The selection of Maason Smith at No. 48 overall in 2024 has not exactly aged well. He has only played in 24-of-34 games due to being a healthy scratch multiple times, and it felt like he got completely derailed last year by an injury right before the start of training camp. By the time he returned, Week 1 was almost here.
Smith still has a lot of natural talent, but it hasn't materialized in Jacksonville. It is too soon to give up on his traits, but he the type of player another franchise could believe they could get the most out of. Look at this as an option to get more 2027 picks.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley