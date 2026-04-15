These 3 Jaguars Players Could Be Trade Candidates During NFL Draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have been no strangers to trades over the last two years.

Jaguars general manager James Gladstone set the tone early in his tenure with the trade up for Travis Hunter. While it is not fair to expect Gladstone to make a Hunter-like deal each offseason, it is still fair to wonder if he has any moves up his sleeves ahead of next week's draft.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Jaguars look to be sellers instead of buyers this time around, are there any playerswho make sense as trade pieces? I make the case for three candidates below.

OT Walker Little

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Walker Little (72) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Starting-caliber offensive tackles do not grow on trees, and Walker Little is certainly one of them. Little had his worst season with the Jaguars in 2025, but his issues last year alone do not define the 39 career starts and 70 games he has played over the last five seasons. In the four seasons before that, Little showed he can play left tackle in this league, and last year he even impressed when moved inside to guard after Cole Van Lanen took the left tackle spot.

Would it be wise for the Jaguars to trade Little since Van Lanen is still recovering from last year's knee injury? Not quite. Little could even start in Week 1 in some scenarios. But Little has the most trade value on the team amongst the players who could reasonably be traded (not Brian Thomas Jr,), There are plenty of teams that could use a starting tackle with guard versatility.

DL Arik Armstead

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) reacts after a defensive play against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Trading Arik Armstead would give the Jaguars a $17 million dead cap hit, which might be reason enough to not pursue such a move. But pass-rushing defensive tackles are rare to find, and his performance before his hand injury last season showed he still has plenty in the tank in that department.

The bigger question is if the Jaguars traded Armstead, who would replace him? An interior pass-rusher is already one of the roster's biggest needs. Trading away the only interior player on the roster who can impact the quarterback would create a roster hole, but he does have some value that could force other teams to come calling.

DL Maason Smith

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Maason Smith (94) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The selection of Maason Smith at No. 48 overall in 2024 has not exactly aged well. He has only played in 24-of-34 games due to being a healthy scratch multiple times, and it felt like he got completely derailed last year by an injury right before the start of training camp. By the time he returned, Week 1 was almost here.

Smith still has a lot of natural talent, but it hasn't materialized in Jacksonville. It is too soon to give up on his traits, but he the type of player another franchise could believe they could get the most out of. Look at this as an option to get more 2027 picks.