3 Teams Who Make Sense for a Walker Little Trade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to return all of their offensive lineman from the 2025 season this offseason, but there is one lineman who has some serious questions looming.

Former second-round pick Walker Little started the year as the Jaguars' left tackle before eventually ceding the position to Cole Van Lanen after an injury. Van Lanen thrived for the Jaguars and earned a new contract, while Little became an expensive sixth offensive lineman.

It feels unlikely the Jaguars will want Little to play on his original 2026 price tag if he isn't starting, but the Jaguars also gain nothing by releasing him. This makes trading him the most efficient outcome for both sides.

With that in mind, which teams make sense as potential trade destinations? We take a look at three below.

Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions executive vice president and general manager Brad Holmes speaks during media availability at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' front office has some experience and overlap with Detroit's due to the Brad Holmes-Los Angeles Rams connection, and these two sides made a few trades last year. Once during the third-round of the draft, and then again when the Lions sent Tim Patrick to the Jaguars right before the season kicked off.

The Lions' offensive line fell of a cliff last year, and there are serious questions for them at left tackle since Taylor Decker's future is up in the air. Decker was brutal last year, though, so the Lions should be in the left tackle market no matter what.

Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry smiles as he discusses hiring Todd Monken during Monken’s introductory press conference at the Cleveland Browns training facility, Feb. 3, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars and Browns love making deals together. The Travis Hunter trade happened after a ton of dialogue between James Gladstone and Browns' general manager Andrew Berry, and then there was the Tyson Campbell-Greg Newsome trade that Cleveland strangely treated like a regular-season win. Why not a third trade?

Andrew Berry is, somehow, still rebuilding the Browns and their offensive line has completely fallen apart due to aging and expiring deals. They might have the biggest left tackle need of any team in the NFL.

Las Vegas Raiders

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Like the Lions and Browns, the Jaguars have some experience dealing with the Las Vegas Raiders' front office. They made early contact with them about Jakobi Meyers during training camp and then pulled the trigger at the trade deadline to give both sides what they wanted. Unlike the Lions and Browns, the Raiders have a quality left tackle in Kolton Miller, but they need more.

Miller is getting older, missed most of last year with injury, and the Raiders are a mess at every other offensive line spot. A young and versatile lineman like Little would make a lot of sense for the Raiders as they move forward with Klint Kubiak and eventually Fernando Mendoza.

