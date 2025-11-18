This Isn't the Same Old Jaguars Team Anymore
The Jacksonville Jaguars look a lot different this season than they did last year. That statement applies in a number of different ways. For one, they're now 6-4 through their first 10 games. In 2024, they started the campaign at just 2-8.
Some things have remained the same, though, such as Trevor Lawrence getting yet another win over Justin Herbert to advance to 3-0 in the head-to-head matchup. Unlike in 2023, when the Jaguars spoiled the Chargers' playoff run with a second-half comeback to pull off a one-point win, Jacksonville absolutely dominated LA wire-to-wire this time around.
They played their most complete game of the season en route to a commanding 35-6 win. This was a highly impressive performance from Liam Coen's team. What made it even more admirable was that it came in response to arguably the worst showing the Jaguars had this year.
Jaguars aren't used to this
When the Jacksonville Jaguars allowed the Houston Texans to come back down 19 points in the fourth quarter of their Week 10 matchup, it looked like a death sentence for this team and their playoff aspirations. It marked their third loss in four games and their second defeat at the hands of a backup quarterback.
That mortifying meltdown raised questions about how the Jaguars, led by a rookie head coach, would respond. It was easy to assume that Jacksonville was on a downward trajectory that would continue for the rest of the year and that its 4-1 start to the season was a fluke. However, Liam Coen and his players shut down that narrative with a blowout win over a playoff contender in Week 11. Jacksonville media asked the coach what that kind of performance meant for the players that stuck around from last year's 4-13 team:
“A number of those guys did respond this past week with the right mindset and mentality and want to do right and want to help be a part of change and help be a part of the reason why we continue to hopefully elevate and raise the standard here. So, I know meaningful games, playing meaningful games in November and December are earned opportunities, and the way that we go and approach each week is what gives us the opportunity and gives us that right. And ultimately, I think everybody that's been here or that is here now, new, whatever, rookies, free agents. I think we all see how we have to prepare and play for us to have success.”
