Three Jaguars' Offseason Trade Candidates

The Jacksonville Jaguars face a critical offseason coming off a 13-win season and an AFC South title. The goal moving forward is to project and implement stability and sustainability as the team looks to establish itself as a contender in the AFC. However, they sit at nearly $22 million over the salary cap, forcing general manager James Gladstone into some tough spots this offseason.

There are several players the Jaguars could restructure deals with, along with potential cap casualties who could be in play in the next month or two, while Gladstone will have 10 draft selections despite no first-round selection. Trades are not out of the question for the Jaguars, especially from a front office that has shown to do anything to help improve the team. With that in mind, here are three trade candidates on the roster this offseason.

Patrick Mekari, right guard ($8.2 million)

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (65) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mekari seemed like a sound signing in free agency last offseason as the Jaguars attempted to upgrade their offensive line. However, I feel Mekari has underwhelmed, whether it is injuries or inconsistencies, and in the NFL, especially on an accelerated timeline, business decisions must be made.

Gladstone drafted Jonah Monheim and Wyatt Milum last offseason with the idea they could be competing for playing time this upcoming summer, which is why the Jaguars could get Mekari off the payroll by saving over $8 million if they trade him, including late-round capital in the process.

Walker Little, left tackle ($7.2 million)

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Walker Little (72) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Little's contract is tough to navigate after a terrible 2025 season, where he was one of the league leaders in pressures allowed and seemed to be a liability. However, he showcased some flashes at guard late in the season, which could serve as a new pathway in his career, but it might not be in Jacksonville, as his cap savings hit could intrigue Gladstone to move him if other teams believe he could contribute by taking a chance at his physical and athletic profile.

Eric Murray, safety ($4.2 million)

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) enters the stadium before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Antonio Johnson had a career season, and with two young safeties in Caleb Ransaw and Rayuan Lane III alongside him, the Jaguars could look into moving on from last season's free agent signee, Eric Murray, as they look to get younger on defense.

Murray was productive early in the season and made some great plays on the ball, but he fizzled out throughout the regular season. This is a player who could still garner a late Day 2, early Day 3 selection from a team with a need for veteran leadership in the secondary.

