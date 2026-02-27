Three Prospects Jaguars Should Watch for Friday Combine Workouts

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to improve their depth at defensive back and tight end this offseason as the search for competition in respective rooms continues. The Jaguars aren't shy about adding to a position that isn't a need, but requires insurance or long-term depth. General manager James Gladstone's approach is far from ordinary, and that should continue this draft cycle.

For the second day of NFL Scouting Combine workouts, the Jaguars will focus on defensive backs and tight ends despite the current situation at either position group. There is intriguing talent to go around, but finding the players who are "intangibly rich" will be a priority for this front office. Here are three prospects to watch for Friday's combine workouts.

Chris Johnson, cornerback, San Diego State

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National cornerback Chris Johnson (2) of San Diego State practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Johnson feels like an intangibly rich player and someone the Jaguars could target this spring with the No. 56 overall pick in the NFL Draft. He plays with great size, technique, and athleticism for the position, while offering inside-out versatility and experience on special teams as a gunner and coverage specialist on kickoffs.

Interviews will be important, but they will likely be informal, as the Jaguars want to avoid bias during the process. Even so, a sound testing day and weighing in over 190 to 200 pounds would be a great day for Johnson in Indianapolis.

Oscar Delp, tight end, Georgia

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) in action against the Austin Peay Governors in the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While the production wasn't there for Delp during his collegiate career with Georgia, he never transferred and continued to make plays when asked. This is another versatile player who was asked to play with several hats in the Bulldogs offense, whether it was as a "move" tight end, in-line, motioned, big slot, or the perimeter. When targeted, Delp made plays at the catch point and after.

Delp will be a player to watch on Friday as the Jaguars look to secure depth and potential insurance at tight end with Brenton Strange entering the final year of his rookie contract.

D'Angelo Ponds, cornerback, Indiana

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ponds is almost the exact definition of what "intangibly rich" looks like. He was a standout at James Madison before tagging along with Curt Cignetti to Indiana and quickly becoming one of the top defenders on the Hoosiers' defense the past two seasons.

He is a smaller cornerback, but he makes up for it with the type of stuff you want an undersized defender to have on the boundary. There's not much for Ponds to prove in terms of size, but he could make up for it with a great testing day that could make him a potential target in the second or third round.

