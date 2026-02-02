Titans' Potential DC Hire Could Be Music to Trevor Lawrence's Ears

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will continue to keep a close eye on the Tennessee Titans, and for good reason.

The 2025 season saw the AFC South field two playoff teams in the Jaguars and the Houston Texans, while they had a third respectable team in the Indianapolis Colts. Then there were the Titans, who were hardly playing the same sport.

The Titans have plans to climb out of the AFC South's basement, though, and those plans start and end with new head coach Robert Saleh . Saleh has said he will call plays for the Titans' defense, but his defensive coordinator hire will still be significant -- and reports are it could be a name that would be welcomed news in Jacksonville.

Titans DC Search

As things stand today, multiple reports have pointed to former Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley as the potential defensve coordinator for Saleh's new era with the Titans. And even with Saleh calling plays, that is a big win for the Jaguars and quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has routinely dominated Bradley's defenses in the NFL.

Bradley seemed to be the leading internal candidate to become Saleh's direct replacement in San Francisco, but the 49ers hired former Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris on Sunday night. As a result, the domino could lead to Bradley coming back to the AFC South after his Jaguars stin

"Some moving parts —With Raheem Morris in as 49ers DC, market is moving on Gus Bradley. Either the Titans or Cardinals could hire him as DC, with Arizona having the edge of making him play-caller. If Tennessee misses on Bradley, Atlanta's Mike Rutenberg is a name to watch," SI's Albert Breer reported.

While Saleh will be the de facto defensive coordinator for the Titans, Bradley would clearly play a significant role on the Titans' staff. The simple fact that the Titans' scheme could look similar to what Bradley ran with the Jaguars and Colts is enough reason for the Jaguars and Lawrence to celebrate.

In five games against Bradley from 2022-24, Lawrence completed nearly 80% of his passes for 1,193 yards, nine touchdown passes with three interceptions, and four rushing touchdowns. In short, Lawrence has always completely dominated any defense Bradley has been a part of, and that was before Lawrence ever even got Liam Coen. If the Doug Pederson era Jaguars handled Bradley with ease, don't expect that to change.

