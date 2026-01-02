Why Jaguars-Titans Will Bring In New Year with Fireworks

The Jacksonville Jaguars aren't taking it easy in the regular-season finale against the Tennessee Titans. They can't afford to. A loss in Week 18 could mean handing the AFC South crown to the Houston Texans if they beat the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. Despite already having twelve wins under their belt, the Jaguars need to take care of business against the Titans to ensure that they host a playoff game this year.



Understandably, Jacksonville is highly favored over Tennessee. After all, the Jaguars are riding a six-game win streak, while the Titans have only won three all season. However, Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the offense have to be prepared to outgun Cam Ward and his supporting cast in the case that the division title comes down to a shootout in Duval.



There could be plenty of offense in this one



The last time the Jacksonville Jaguars faced the Tennessee Titans, they blew them out. Their offense had a fine performance, but it was really the defense that led the way in the commanding 25-3 victory. Since then, both teams have been putting up points in bunches.



The Jags have averaged over 35 a game in their last four weeks. In that same span, the Titans have notched nearly 27 points per outing. Needless to say, the offenses that will show up in the rematch will probably look a lot different from what they showed in Week 13.



Cam Ward really put out an And1 Mixtape highlight reel pic.twitter.com/NQGQHno6NP — ‘24/‘25 Tennessee Titans Survivor (@traviebird00) December 30, 2025

At least, FanDuel is expecting a lot more offensive fireworks to ring in the first game of the Jaguars' 2026 calendar year. The over/under for this divisional bout is set at 47.5 points. It's not the highest line ever, but it's a huge step up from the 28 points total in the first leg of the season series.



To hit that mark, Trevor Lawrence and Cam Ward will have to be heavily involved. Both quarterbacks have caught fire in the last month. In December, T-Law averaged over 300 total yards per game while tallying 14 touchdowns to just one turnover.

Meanwhile, Ward was at nearly 200 yards on average with eight scores to one interception. FanDuel has Lawrence's line set at 246.5 passing yards, and he's listed at -192 to throw for two or more touchdowns. Ward's line is placed at 191.5 passing yards, while he's at +168 to throw for at least two scores.

