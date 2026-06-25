Top Reason for Optimism for Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. is Hiding in Plain Sight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- After a rough sophomore season, things finally seem to be breaking back in Brian Thomas Jr.'s direction. There just might be an obvious reason why hiding in plain sight, too.

Much has been made about Thomas' massive dip in production, issues with drops and going over the middle of the field, and the fact that he and Trevor Lawrence simply could not get on the same page downfield last season. But in discussing the factors that led to Thomas' second year not going much like his record-breaking rookie season, there is one that goes under the radar: his health.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) catches a pass over Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Thomas' Health

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer recently took a look at why things are trending back in Thomas' favor, and he made an interesting note that much of Thomas' offseason was spent in Jacksonville getting himself and his body right after multiple injuries during the 2025 season.

"Thomas never really left after his disappointing 2025, establishing a constant presence in the Jaguars’ building, first to rehab a couple of lingering injuries (that were part of the equation last year), and then to get as much time on task with Lawrence as he could," Breer said. "The benefits manifested in the spring, with a pretty apparent uptick in the connection between Thomas and Lawrence."

Thomas himself stated during his stellar offseason program that it no longer causes him pain to run, which seems ... important for a wide receiver. Yes, there were some controllables that Thomas himself could have handled better last year in terms of his performance, but it is fair to say that injuries should be considered a leading factor when determining why his numbers fell as far as they did.

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have seemed keenly aware of this fact all along, with the franchise's brass never once seeming like they were entertaining the idea of Thomas playing anywhere else in 2026. This regime did not draft Thomas in the first-round during the 2024 NFL Draft, but it is clear that they see the immense value that Thomas brings to the table.

"As a result, though most of the rumblings weren’t more than just that, discussion picked up externally that GM James Gladstone and coach Liam Coen, who both arrived after Thomas’s big rookie year, might consider moving him. But in all the digging around I did, it became abundantly clear that the Jaguars were never selling low on a guy with that sort of talent," Breer said.

While Thomas was certainly the MVP of the Jaguars' offseason program thanks to some truly dominant performances on the practice field at the Miller Electric Center, he will need to maintain his momentum once training camp kicks off in July and then again in September when the Jaguars host the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs after a catch against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

But if the biggest difference between the Thomas we see in 2026 and the Thomas we saw last season is his health, then it could be reasonable to expect his performance to return closer to his 2024 form than what we witnessed a year ago. Thomas did not just lose the talent that made him a first-round pick and a top receiver in the NFL, and injuries are a logical explanation for why his production suffered.

Despite being a part of an absolutely stacked wide receiver draft class in 2024, Thomas Jr. ranked first among rookies and third overall in receiving yards; first among rookies and tied-sixth overall in receiving touchdowns; and first among rookies and second overall in yards per catch (14.7; min. 75 receptions). That talent is still clearly there, even with last year's struggles.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and quarterback Trevor Lawrence have each sung Thomas' praises this offseason for his buy-in this spring, and his play on the practice field made it evident how much work he put in. With his traits and his desire to be great, it is hard to imagine counting out a healthy Thomas in 2026.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) catches a pass and runs in for a touchdown but was called back during the third quarter in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In fact, the biggest thing likely standing in Thomas' way in 2026 has very little to do with him. The fact the Jaguars have such a deep room of pass-catchers, including Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington, and freshly-signed tight end Brenton Strange, could easily get in the way of Thomas producing the big numbers he listed as a rookie.

But now that Thomas is healthy, he has his biggest roadblock officially out of the way. As long as this remains the status quo once the season begins, he should be in for a big season.