Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr.: Big-Play Threat Takes No. 7 Ranking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- We are getting closer and closer to the top-5 in our rankings of the most-important Jacksonville Jaguars in 2026, and taking the No. 7 spot is one of the team's most dangerous and exciting talents.

Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. takes the No. 7 spot in our rankings , something that would have been just as true before his stellar offseason as it is now. But exactly why is Thomas so critical to what the Jaguars do this season?

Why Brian Thomas Jr. is So Important

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Thomas has shown before what his vertical ability can do for the offense. Heck, even in his down year last season, elite cornerbacks still opted to shadow him all game instead of following any of the Jaguars' other talented receivers. Thomas has the skill set and the explosiveness to break a game open on any given play, something he has been able to put on display time and time again.

Thomas was not at his best as a deep threat a year ago, which led to the Jaguars playing a different style of passing game for much of the season. If Thomas can be as effective this year as he was in his rookie season, then the Jaguars' passing game could be even more potent and explosive than it was a year ago when Trevor Lawrence was an MVP candidate. The Jaguars have a lot of talented pass-catchers, but few set the floor and ceiling the way Thomas can.

Brian Thomas Jr.'s Strengths and Weaknesses

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs up field during a touchdown run during the first quarter in an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas has proven time and time again that he can be one of the NFL's best deep threats . As a rookie in 2024, he managed to set rookie records with his stellar start to his career, largely built on what he did as a vertical threat for both Trevor Lawrence and Mac Jones on an otherwise anemic offense.

Thomas became the fourth rookie with at least 1,200 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in the Super Bowl era, joining Ja'Marr Chase, Odell Beckham Jr., and Randy Moss, and his big-play ability shows up both on vertical routes and after the catch on drags and crossers. Thomas has shown the ability to box defenders out and win the ball in the air when on the sideline as well.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) rushes for yards after a reception during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If there are areas of weakness to Thomas' game, it comes down to two points. One is just the overall consistency; he was consistently great as a rookie but despite being in a vastly superior situation a year ago, he struggled to make the same downfield impact week-to-week. How much of this was on him and how much of it was on Lawrence can be debated, but there were real ebbs and flows to his game as a field-stretcher last year.

Then there is working the middle of the field. The Jaguars' scheme focused more on intermediate passing last season than it did in any other year in Lawrence's career as a quarterback, and the Jaguars tried to force the issue with Thomas in that department a year ago. They entered the year with plans to funnel the entire passing game through him, but drops were an issue over the middle of the field until they adjusted his role by the second half of the season.

What Happens if the Jaguars Need to Replace Brian Thomas Jr.

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reacts after scoring on a 9-yard touchdown run against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

This is a tough one. We mentioned when we discussed the options to potentially replace Parker Washington that the Jaguars have a few different directions they could go in. When it comes to Thomas, however, the Jaguars do not have quite as many options to consider.

A big part of those lack of options has to do with the traits that made Thomas a first-round pick coming out of LSU to begin with. Thomas has the size and speed combinationthat few receivers in the entire NFL have, so it is not like the Jaguars would be able to just easily put someone else into his role and expect the same results, which would be a different scenario if he was a slot receiver or a different style of player.

If the Jaguars ever had to replace Thomas for any period of time, their best options at X receiver would likely be sixth-round rookie Josh Cameron or perhaps an adjusted role for Washington or Jakobi Meyers, who can each be moved around the formation. None of these players would bring the same traits Thomas would, though, and the offense would clearly look different.

If there is a receiver on the roster who has shown a similar deep threat ability to Thomas, it would be Travis Hunter. But the former No. 2 pick did not get many of those reps as a rookie, and he is still a massive projection as an outside receiver, even with his clear talent and ball skills.

Why We Ranked Brian Thomas Jr. Here

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) congratulates wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) on his touchdown score during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Packers edged the Jaguars 30-27 on a last-second field goal. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I have Thomas ranked as the most important of the Jaguars' three starting receivers in my rankings of the most important Jaguars for a reason. That is not to say I expect him to produce like the No. 1 receiver -- I actually project Parker Washington to lead the Jaguars in receiving this year. But when it comes to the importance of his role and overall value, I think Thomas is clearly unmatched.

Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers himself detailed why he thinks this could be the case during the Jaguars' offseason program. In short, Thomas' success is so critical to the entire Jaguars' offense and surrounding supporting cast that the Jaguars need him to be at his best to give them a chance to hit their ceiling.

Thomas impacts the running game, how open things are for Meyers and Washington, and gives the Jaguars an X-Factor that few teams have when he is truly on. If he repeats his rookie success this year with a better scheme and offense around him, he could elevate the Jaguars' offense to a place they have not been in quite some time.