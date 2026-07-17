Jaguars Training Camp Battles: Jabbar Muhammad's Next Step is The Biggest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When the 2026 Jacksonville Jaguars begin training camp in a few weeks, there are few position battles that interest me more than the one at cornerback.

There is no real mystery to how things will shake up at the top of the cornerback spot, of course. Montaric Brown, Jarrian Jones, and Jourdan Lewis are all coming off strong seasons, and now we are set to see Travis Hunter added to the mix at a higher clip . But it is the spot on the depth chart behind that group that holds plenty of intrigue.

When it comes the No. 5 cornerback position, the stage has seemingly been set for former 2023 draft pick Christian Braswell and offseason program breakout cornerback Jabbar Muhammad.

Jabbar Muhammad vs. Christian Braswell

Jaguars cornerback Christian Braswell (21) runs a drill as the Jaguars held their final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While there are various other cornerbacks further down the Jaguars' depth chart who could push for a spot on the roster, it sure seems like it will be Braswell and Muhammad who really fight for the spot. Braswell was a trusted piece of the cornerback rotation last year and he has had a knack for earning the appreciation of each coaching staff he has played for in Jacksonville. He performed well when on the field last year, knows the system, can play inside and out, and has special teams value.

With that said, Muhammad is a tough player to ignore. He was signed as a talented undrafted free agent out of Oregon in 2025 and spent the year on the Jaguars' practice squad, but his impact during the offseason program was impossible to ignore. Muhammad was seemingly making a big play in coverage every single practice that was available to the media, whether it was a timely pass-breakup in the red-zone or an interception to create a big play.

"I think Jabbar, he's made a ton of plays out here. You could argue for a most improved for Jabbar really over the last year," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said about Muhammad during the offseason program in June. "A guy that really spent the majority of the time last year on practice squad and giving show team reps. He's made so many plays out here. I think we're excited about what he's able to do."

Braswell has the experience factor over Muhammad, but Muhammad will get a big chance to take a leap forward in training camp if he can maintain his momentum. If he makes plays at the same rate he did this offseason, he will be impossible to keep off the 53-man roster.

Key Factor to Watch

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you are not going to be a starter on defense, chances are you will need to make an impact on special teams. Heath Farwell's unit was one of the best in the entire NFL yet again last season, and whoever wins this job will have to be able to make an impact for Farwell throughout the course of the 2026 season.

Braswell played 168 snaps on special teams for the Jaguars a year ago, nine more snaps than he ended up playing at cornerback on defense. That is my way of pointing out that whoever wins this job will likely play more special teams than anything else, and they will thus have to prove themselves in that department over the course of training camp.

This is where Braswell has his biggest lead on Muhammad. Since Muhammad was on the practice squad last season, it is tough to have a real sample size for his traits in the game's third phase. If the Jaguars have to make a decision here, this is what it might really come down to.

Why This Battle Matters

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Jabbar Muhammad (37) reacts during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As the Jaguars showed last season, the cornerback spot can see a lot of players get reps. The Jaguars had seven players play at least 150 defensive snaps at cornerback last year between Braswell, their current top-four cornerbacks, and former cornerbacks Tyson Campbell and Greg Newsome. Cornerback is a spot where depth is always needed and appreciated, and whoever wins this job will certainly more than likely see the field at some point.

Braswell played the No. 5 cornerback role down the stretch for the Jaguars and played the most defensive snaps of his career by a wide margin. While the winner will not be a starter on the defense, either Braswell or M uhammad could easily see snaps at both slot cornerback and outside cornerback over the course of the season.

Where each player could take it for the Jaguars from there would be firmly up to them. Hunter and Brown are set to be with the Jaguars for the long-haul and Jones and Lewis each have several years left on their deals, but the fifth cornerback could still be a mainstay on the 53-man roster moving forward.