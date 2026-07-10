4 Jaguars Sleepers Who Can Use Training Camp to Take a 53-Man Roster Spot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Training camp is where careers are started, seasons are won and lost, and this year is no different for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the rest of the NFL.

For the Jaguars, this year's training camp will look a good bit different than a year ago. The roster is in less of a state of flux compared to a season ago, and it will be significantly harder for newcomers to make this year's roster as opposed to last year's.

With that in mind, here are a few Jaguars sleepers who could come out of the other side of training camp with a spot on the roster.

CB Jabbar Muhammad

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Jabbar Muhammad (37) runs on the field during an NFL scrimmage event at EverBank Stadium, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' cornerback room already has plenty of talent at the top of the depth chart between Travis Hunter, Jarrian Jones, Montaric Brown, and Jourdan Lewis. But with Hunter and Lewis not taking part in the offseason program as they recover from injuries, this gave the rest of the Jaguars' cornerbacks a chance to make an impact and an impression, and Jabbar Muhammad certainly did that.

Muhammad was one of the Jaguars' biggest winners from the entire offseason program, making plays in coverage at such a consistent rate that Jaguars coaches said they believe he had a pass breakup in every single offseason practice. That kind of ball production is staggering, and Muhammad was named by none other than head coach Liam Coen as the team's mbelievedost improved player compared to a year ago when he was an undrafted free agent.

The Jaguars value versatility at cornerback, and Muhammad has made plays at both the outside cornerback spot and inside in the slot. If Muhammad can prove to be a reliable piece on special teams as well, then he very easily could leave training camp with a clear spot on the roster as a developmental piece moving forward.

For Muhammad to win a spot on the roster, he will need to beat out veteran backup cornerback Christian Braswell as well as the rest of the young backups vying for a spot on the Jaguars' cornerback depth chart. But if he continues the momentum he picked up during the offseason program, then it will be hard to bet against the former Oregon cornerback.

RB J'Mari Taylor

Jacksonville Jaguars running back J'Mari Taylor (30) walks off the field during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It will be tough for a fourth running back to make the Jaguars' roster, but that does not mean we should be counting out undrafted running back J'Mari Taylor. Taylor was impressive at every stop of the offseason program, flashing legit speed and burst out of the backfield, and his tape was certainly good enough to warrant him being drafted. The fact he went undrafted could end up being a boon for the Jaguars as they continue to build their running back room in the post-Travis Etienne era.

Taylor has the profile of a running back who could stick on the roster as a depth piece thanks to his special teams experience and past production on passing downs. With the Jaguars unlikely to play their top running backs during the preseason, that should mean a lot of chances for Taylor to shine before cut day comes.

Of course, the Jaguars already have their top-three running backs on the roster in Bhayshul Tuten, Chris Rodriguez Jr., and LeQuint Allen. They are locked into those spots, which means it could be tough for Taylor to make the roster purely based on the numbers game. But if there is a fourth running back on the roster who is worth considering, then Taylor certainly appears to be the most interesting name at the top of the list.

If Taylor does not make the roster, then the Jaguars could always stash him on the practice squad as their fourth running back and continue to develop him for the future. But if the Jaguars believe that Taylor would be nabbed on waivers, they might be better off keeping him on the roster ahead of the season.

Second-Year Linebackers

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Branson Combs (50) runs a drill as the Jaguars held their final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are three second-year linebackers on the Jaguars' roster: fourth-round pick Jack Kiser, sixth-round linebacker Jalen McLeod, and former undrafted linebacker Branson Combs. Kiser certainly should be safe as a backup to Foyesade Oluokun and with a place on special teams, but McLeod and Combs are two players who were always going to have to fight and scrap for a spot on the Jaguars' roster.

Combs certainly appears to have that spot nearly wrapped up after a strong offseason program where he picked up more momentum than any second-year player not named Jabbar Muhammad. Combs could end up ultimately fighting Ventrell Miller for a spot on the starting depth chart to replace Devin Lloyd, and the sheer fact that he might be able to compete with Miller alone should be reason enough to consider him as a sleeper who is already close to a roster spot.

As for McLeod, he showed serious pass-rush traits in college and those carried over to this year's offseason program. He will of course have to make quite the statement since he missed his entire rookie season with injuries, but the hope certainly appears to be that he can. Once the pads come on, McLeod could go from bubble player to a legit spot on the pass-rush depth chart, giving him a wide range of outcomes ahead of training camp.

The Jaguars' brass comes from a history of turning over every possible stone to find strong linebacker play, and these players fit that bill. If they both end up making the roster, then the Jaguars will have plenty of young, cost-effective linebackers to build their room around for years to come. With Miller in a contract season and Dennis Gardeck an older player, Combs and McLeod could be two sleepers who make the roster this year and then make a far greater impact down the road.