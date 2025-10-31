3 WRs the Jaguars Should Target After Travis Hunter Injury
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars got their world rocked on Friday, with head coach Liam Coen announcing that star rookie Travis Hunter would be placed on the injured reserve list due to a non-contact knee injury.
With Hunter sidelined for the indefinite future, the Jaguars now have a clear hole at wide receiver entering a key final 10-game stretch. So, which receivers do we think make sense to target by Tuesday's trade deadline?
Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders
Jakobi Meyers has made it clear that his contract issue has made his tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders come to a head. Meyers wants a new deal, and it appears the Raiders have been unwilling to meet the veteran receiver at his asking price. As a result, Meyers appears to be one of the more available receivers on the market.
Meyers offers a lot of the traits the current Jaguars' room doesn't (he has one drop since the start of the 2024 season), and has played both outside and in the slot in his career. And with Dyami Brown in a contract year, the Jaguars have a need at receiver beyond 2025. Perhaps Meyers can be like Greg Newsome and use the rest of the season to audition for a new deal.
Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers
A predominantly outside receiver who has played some slot snaps here and there, Doubs has had to fight for snaps in one of the most competitive and deep pass-catcher units in the entire NFL in recent years. Considering he is in a contract year, he would likely be open to a chance to get a higher volume of targets to finish the 2025 season.
Doubs is not as sure-handed as Meyers, but he is a big body who can win in the red-zone and would be a fit with quarterback Trevor Lawrence. This could be a best-for-both-parties type of deal if one could be reached, though it would likely day a higher pick to acquire Doubs than many think considering his level of play.
Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers
Things have obviously gotten to a tense place between the 49ers and Jauan Jennings, and the 49ers have their future at the receiver position with Ricky Pearsall. Jennings has had to fight through injuries just to hit the field this year, but his toughness and reliability would make him an obvious fit with the Jaguars.
Whether the 49ers are open to moving on from a key pass-catcher during a playoff push is another question, but the fit here would make plenty of sense for a Jaguars team that is missing a receiver like Jennings.
