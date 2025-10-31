What Travis Hunter's Injury Means For Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter was listed as limited in Thursday's practice, creating an interesting situation leading into Week 9.
In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we discuss the potential impact of a Travis Hunter injury on the Jaguars ahead of their contest with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Q: On WR/DB Travis Hunter and his performance against the Rams?
Grant Udinski: “Well, the great part about it was you see first and foremost the effort and the resiliency. We're down, things aren't going well for the team and he's in there still playing as hard as he can, doing his job, competing, attacking the ball, attacking the run game, attacking the pass game. So that's first and foremost what stands out for you, and we appreciate that. And that's really who we want to be as an offense from that identity standpoint of the way we play the game.
Then you see his ability to make plays, make things happen after the catch, has a great understanding of space and defense and where guys are around him, can make guys miss, can find lanes to run, can find lanes to get open in the pass game and then his ability to make plays on the ball. When you throw the ball and put the ball in the air, you feel great about his ability to track it, go up and get the ball and then make something happen after the fact.”
Q: On WR/DB Travis Hunter’s knowledge of the offense?
Trevor Lawrence: “He's in a good spot. I think every week he keeps getting better and better as far as just knowledge and understanding and things are clicking more and more. Just got to continue to work. Just because we're making progress doesn't mean we stop, and we’ve got to keep helping him every way we can. Just because I know being in that spot, he's a young player, and I think just the more I can do for him to help him, the better we're going to be.
And he's done a great job of just grasping everything on both sides of the ball. It's a challenge, obviously, to do that, and he's done a great job of it, so continue to help him, just talking, communicating about different looks. I think you're seeing that start to evolve into knowing what he's seeing and him knowing what I'm thinking with certain looks, what to do, the right spot to be and how he's going to run routes. I'm getting more of a feel for how he plays, and I think that's just going to continue to grow and grow as we go on.”
