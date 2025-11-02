Jaguars Get Encouraging Travis Hunter News
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars took a tough blow earlier this week, losing rookie receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter to a knee injury that has landed him on injured reserve.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen confirmed Friday that Hunter suffered a non-contact injury in Thursday's practice. But some good news has trickled out since, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting Friday that tests showed Hunter's ACL was intact. Now, more good news has come out.
According to The Athletic's Mike Silver, Hunter's prognosis shows no serious long-term knee damage resulting from the injury.
"The Jaguars are confident that rookie Travis Hunter did not sustain any longterm damage to his knee after suffering a non-contact injury in practice Thursday," Silver said on social media. "Hunter, the second overall pick of the 2025 draft, was placed on injured reserve Friday, meaning he'll miss at least the next four games. The Jaguars are evaluating the best course of treatment over the next two weeks and have no intention of rushing him back."
Hunter's Injury
Hunter was a key piece of the Jaguars' 4-3 start, and it looked as if he was about to see a vastly elevated role after his first-career 100-yard performance vs. the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7. Now, though, that breakout will have to wait.
Through seven games, Hunter has caught 28 passes for 298 yards and one touchdown. He has also recorded 15 tackles and three pass breakups while at cornerback. It remains to be seen when, or if, Hunter can return in the 2025 season.
“That I don't know. We're still assessing. We haven't gotten all of the information. This all kind of got going last night when we got some information, so we're still waiting on further information to be able to determine how long it could be," Coen said when asked if Hunter would be able to return later in the season.
With Hunter out of the lineup on Sunday vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, the Jaguars signed Austin Trammell to the active roster and elevated Tim Jones from the practice squad to the active roster. The Jaguars kick off vs. the Raiders at 4:05 p.m.
