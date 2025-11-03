How the Jaguars' Success Could Dictate Travis Hunter's Timeline
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars left Las Vegas with an emotional overtime victory in Week 9. More wins like that, and they could see a key player return this season.
That is at least what is implied by ESPN's Adam Schefter in a recent appearance when discussing Travis Hunter's knee injury. Hunter was placed on injured reserve on Friday and will miss at least the next four games, but the early tone around his injury has suggested it will be a longer recovery time than that.
But at the same time, reports have stated Hunter's ACL is intact and the team is confident he did not suffer any long-term damage. According to Schefter, Hunter's timeline could actually be dictated by how successful the Jaguars are over the next two months.
Schefter on Hunter
"Well, first of all, Travis Hunter is somebody that doesn't miss time, so when he goes down and he's out for four weeks at minimum, that tells you it's not great. And I think it's going to be, my sense is it's going to be beyond that," Schefter said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
"It's going to be, as I was told, it's going to be, quote, unquote, a while before Travis Hunter comes back. And yeah, and Jacksonville has been winning, and as long as they stay alive, I think we could see Travis Hunter again later this season, but I put this a little bit in the Jaden Daniels category.." Schefter continued.
"You're going to be careful with this guy. And if, I mean, they're in the playoff race right now, and they're doing a great job, but if, if they're not, you're not going to rush this guy back. You're going to be careful. And so I think it will be a little while before we see Travis Hunter again this season. I don't know exactly when, but as I was told over the weekend, it's going to be a while."
Simply put, as long as the Jaguars are playing meaningful football by the end of the season, they have a chance to get the No. 2 pick back on the field -- another reason why yesterday's win over the Raiders was so critical.
Sitting at 5-3, the Jaguars are currently the No. 7 seed in the AFC and figure to be in a fierce battle for the wild card unless they make ground on the Indianapolis Colts. The Jaguars' next two games without Hunter will be against fellow compeititors in the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers.
