Travon Walker Could Offer Jaguars This Big Cap Space Solution

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- For the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Travon Walker question doesn't really feel much like a question at all.

The Jaguars and Walker have seemed destined for a long-term deal for some time. Before Walker even played a snap for the new coaching staff, head coach Liam Coen was singing his praises at last year's owners meetings in South Florida.

Even after an injury-filled season in 2025, Walker figures to be square in the Jaguars' long-term plans. And when looking at their offseason assets, the Jaguars could have one big reason to extend Walker much sooner rather than later.

Walker's Extension Potential

As things stand today, Walker is set to play the 2026 season on the fifth-year option. The former No. 1 pick is currently slated to make a fully guaranteed $15.196 million. Without any potential changes to the rest of the roster, that means Walker will have the fifth-highest cap hit on the team.

If the Jaguars were to extend Walker now as opposed to later, though, they could create nearly $10 million in cap. Since this move seems imminent and not based on what 2026 brings, it only makes sense for the Jaguars to find some cap relief now.

If the Jaguars signed Walker to the exact same deal as Nik Bonnito (four years, $106 million), the Jaguars could lower Walker's cap hit for 2026 by over 50%. If the Jaguars felt like Walker had something to prove, perhaps they would need to see more. But my their own words, this doesn't seem to be the case.

"The thing that I really appreciate in watching Travon move is how much he loves this place. How much he loves his teammates. That just seeps out of his soul. Those are the types of people you want to align yourself with. It's the type of players that we want to make sure that are still in our building moving forward," Jaguars general manager James Gladstone said last month.

"And I know obviously dealing with injury, that's never easy for a player. To tough through those types of things, especially when it's coming with a wrist and a knee simultaneously, it's not something that's easy or many would be willing to put themselves potentially at risk for looking worse. You wouldn't hold that against him," Gladstone said.

"It's not something that's ever considered as long-term concern or anything of that nature. In fact, it's something that you would prop him up for, right? The willingness to step into that despite being in adverse situation or your body is not feeling its best. That's stuff that he should take real pride in, and he certainly is somebody that we want to make sure we align ourselves with moving forward."

