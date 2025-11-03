What Happened on Travon Walker's Ejection vs. Raiders
The Jacksonville Jaguars were favored going into their Week 8 clash with the Las Vegas Raiders. There were a number of different reasons for the optimism. Not only did the Jags come into the game with the better record, but their strengths and weaknesses seemingly aligned in an ideal way with the Raiders'.
One of the key matchups in this game was between Jacksonville's big-name pass rush and Las Vegas' shaky offensive line. With Josh Hines-Allen joined by Travon Walker, who should've been significantly more comfortable playing in his club after a few weeks of practice and action, the Jaguars were expected to apply constant pressure on Geno Smith.
That wasn't the case, although JHA and Walker didn't have a full game as a duo to show what they were capable of against the Raiders. That's because the latter was ejected midway through the third quarter.
Was Travon Walker egged on?
Travon Walker wasn't thrown out for landing a late or dirty hit against the Las Vegas Raiders. Instead, he was ejected for throwing a punch after an extra point from the Raiders. While Walker might be a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks and offensive linemen, he's not exactly known for being a hothead or someone who frequently engages in extracurricular violence.
That suggested that there was something that caused the EDGE rusher to react the way he did. However, his partner-in-crime, Josh Hines-Allen, didn't give much insight into what happened. When asked about it, he responded with three simple words: "I don't know."
Head Coach Liam Coen didn't disclose the catalyst for Walker's unsportsmanlike conduct, either. To him, it doesn't matter who or what started it:
"I know he responded to what you mentioned as 'something,’ and they're always going to get the second guy. I mean, it's just the way it is. And we can't have that; we can't have that. And he knows that. Frustrating moment for sure, but those are the things we have to avoid as a team, as an organization, because all it does is make us a little bit handcuffed."
Penalties have been backbreaking for this Jaguars team all year long in Coen's first season at the helm. They've been repeatedly put behind the chains due to their lack of discipline. In this game, flags pulled them out of scoring position on at least one drive, which nearly cost them the game. Jacksonville needs to clean up their penalties. That includes easily avoidable ones like Travon Walker's punch.
