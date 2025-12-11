Why Jaguars' Josh Hines-Allen Says This Year Feels Different

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen has seen and done it all with the franchise.

Hines-Allen is one of the team's longest-tenured players, a five-time captain, and the franchise's all-time leader in sacks. In short, there are few Jaguars who mean as much to the franchise's playoff push as Hines-Allen.

Watch Hines-Allen discuss below

So, what feels different about the 2025 season to Hines-Allen thus far? For the seventh-year defensive end who rarely faced a total overhaul in his first six years, the Jaguars' total reset this season has made all the difference.

"I mean, obviously, you know, the years prior, we always kept somebody from the previous regime. So it was not, it wasn't like it was a complete change, complete culture change," Hines-Allen said from the locker room this week.

"And so this year, you know, when you clear, legit clear house, and you know, you get new GM, you get new head coach. You get different ideas, different thought processes, different ways of doing things."

Hines-Allen noted that it is up to the players to see that vision out and to put it into action, but there has been a new standard set by the franchise's new regime since they took over in January and it has manifested itself into a 9-4 start.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) runs off the field after the game of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think we're getting better each and every week. I think, you know, Coach Coen teaches connection, and I think every day we just connect more and more to everybody. You know, D-Line O-Line, wide receivers, DBs, everybody is just connecting on a different level this year," Hines-Allen said.

"So if we continue to do that, continue to play for each other, continue to get to know each other on a deeper level then playing, it just means a little bit more for us I feel so, yeah, it does feel a little different."

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) sacks Indianapolis Colts quarterback Riley Leonard (15) for a safety during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hines-Allen and the Jaguars are on the doorsteps of a playoff push, and a playoff spot would mean the second trip to the dance for Hines-Allen. For now, though, the Jaguars and Hines-Allen are staying focused on themselves.

"Obviously, we know who we got, who we got next, who we got after that. We know. We all look at our schedule, but we have to stay week by week, and that's including myself too. This is a great opportunity for us to kind of continue to do what we do best, and that's stay focused. That's practice hard, that's where we're supposed to be. And today was another great example of us sticking to week-by-week basis."

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) reacts after recording a sack for a safety against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars and Hines-Allen when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us now on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.