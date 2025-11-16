Trevor Lawrence Details What Made the Difference vs. Chargers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke to the local media after the Jaguars' 35-6 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, and we were there for it all.
To watch his comments, view below.
For a partial transcription of his comments, read below.
Trevor, obviously you got the ground game going. What did you see out of the offense line today?
TREVOR LAWRENCE: “They played awesome. I mean, just the consistency in the run game, how we were able to keep drives going because we could run the ball, those guys moving people. Obviously, Cole Van Lanen stepping up big-time with Anton out and it's just guys ready to play. Cole played guard, played left guard last week, started at right tackle today. That's impressive.
I don't think many people, including myself, know how hard that is to do. He was awesome. The whole group up front was great. Just playing with that fire, that energy, moving people, physical, the backs did an awesome job seeing it, running hard, everything. Receivers, tight ends, blocking.”
Trevor back to the wristband today. First time this year, what was the reasoning for that and how much did it help today you think?
TREVOR LAWRENCE: “Yeah, it was something that we talked about earlier in the season potentially doing it and just got used to not using it so we stayed away from it. Then after last week, felt like we were kind of down on the play clock a couple of times and we just decided let's do it for situational stuff, third down, red zones, some other things and some of the longer calls and just try to get the operation moving a little quicker, maybe limit some of the penalties just because we're getting to the line a little late so I think it helped today.
We got out of the huddle pretty quick. There's still some stuff we can work on getting in and out and getting up there and we got a few off late, but I thought it helped for sure.”
Liam talked about this team he could tell last night you guys were really pissed about obviously what happened last week, so could you tell that not just individually with guys but the whole group was kind of pissed after what happened?
TREVOR LAWRENCE: “For sure. Just the whole week. I think guys understood how important this game was today as far as just our team and where we're at and it's a game you got to win. You're playing a good AFC team, getting into November, later in the season, you start to look at your schedule and the games and you're starting to run out of opportunities.
I think for all of us, we know how important this game was after we gave one away last week in Houston, obviously, and it was a great way to bounce back for us. Complementary football, offense, defendants, special teams, everyone pitched in. We fed off one another, the energy, the momentum. It was a fun day.”
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.