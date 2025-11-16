Jaguars Stun Chargers With Dominant Season-Saving Win
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars entered Week 11 in a familiar place: with their backs firmly against the wall.
After last week's brutal loss to the Houston Texans, the Jaguars walked into a tough matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers at EverBank Stadium with a depleted roster ... and it hardly mattered with the Jaguars completely tearing apart the Chargers in a 35-6 win.
First Quarter
The Jaguars' defense managed to force a three-and-out on the first drive of the game after a near-Travon Walker sack led to an intentional grounding on Justin Herbert. The Jaguars' offense picked up two early first downs with passes to Austin Trammell and Jakobi Meyers, but the drive stalled after a Trevor Lawrence incompletion on 4th-and-3 near midfield.
The Chargers used the plus-field positioning and two big scrambles from Herbert to march down the field, taking a 3-0 lead after a 41-yard field goal by Cameron Dicker. The Jaguars' offense continued to pick up chunk gains on the ground and with a pass interference drawn by Parker Washington, with Bhayshul Tuten getting the Jaguars within scoring range with an impressive run to the outside.
Tuten then finished the drive off with a four-yard touchdown run, giving him his fourth touchdown of the season.
Second Quarter
The Jaguars' defense forced a big three-and-out the next drive, with Walker and rookie defensive end Danny Striggow combining for a sack before a Devin Lloyd tackle for loss on the next play. But the offense took a other step back on their first play, with Lawrence throwing another inteception -- this time to cornerback DOnte Jackson on a poorly-placed ball to Tim Patrick.
The Jaguars were hit with an early illegal contact penalty on the next drive but the defensive front was able to harass Herbert into several incompletions, including Josh Hines-Allen recording the record-breaking franchise leading sack on third down to force a field goal and hold onto the 7-6 lead.
The Jaguars once again leaned on Tuten and Etienne the next drive, with the duo combining for several big gains on a nine-play, 60-yard touchdown drive that ended with a two-yard touchdown from Etienne in the wildcat.
The Jaguars' defense saw the Chargers drive near midfield, but more intense pressure on Herbert led to a fourth-down attempt. Rookie defensive end BJ Green recorded the first sack of his career to get the Jaguars the ball back at the Chargers' 49-yard line ... before the Chargers got a lucky flag on a questionable roughing the passer call.
Third Quarter
The Jaguars' first drive out of half was, in a word, dominant. Tuten and Etienne once again picked up chunk gains, while Lawrence found Jakobi Meyers for a big 21-yard gain on third-and-long. After Tim Patrick drew a pass interference call, Lawrence finished off the drive with a one-yard touchdown to give the Jaguars a 21-6 lead.
The stingy Jaguars defense once again forced a three-and-out from the Chargers on the following drive, which marked the only three plays the Chargers ran in the entire third quarter before the Jaguars took back over.
Fourth Quarter
Getting the ball back at the end of the third quarter, the Jaguars put together a steamrolling drive that took up over nine minutes as the Jaguars marched into the end zone on 16 plays, ending with Lawrence hitting Tim Patrick for a one-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-6.
On the next offensive play for the Chargers, Herbert had a woeful overthrow deep downfield that ended up in the hands of third-year safety Antonio Johnson, who returned it to Chargers territory. Two plays later, Etienne scored his second touchdown of the day on a 13-yard touchdown.
By the time the Chargers got the ball again, they had just six first downs, were being outgained by over 100 yards, and were down 35-6. The Chargers then pulled Justin Herbert from the game for backup quarterback Trey Lance, effectively waving the white flag.
