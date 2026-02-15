Why Trevor Lawrence is NFL's Best Value in 2026
In this story:
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars saw Trevor Lawrence emerge in a big way in 2025. As a result, he just might be the NFL's best bargain entering 2026.
As things stand today, Lawrence's contract from the 2024 offseason is aging quite well thanks to the performance Lawrence had under Liam Coen last season. Perhaps we wouldn't be having this conversation if Lawrence didn't finish 2025 as an MVP finalist, but he did -- and then some.
Bargain Lawrence
Lawrence's contract is certainly a sizeable one. When the Jaguars' old regime, led by general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson, signed Lawrence to a five-year, $275 million deal in 2024, it was seen as lavish spending. Fast forward two offseasons, though, and there are plenty of quarterbacks costing more this upcoming season than Lawrence.
Lawrence's 2026 cap hit is set be $24 million, which is obviously no small number. It will be the highest on the team and account for nearly 8% of the 2026 cap. With that said, Lawrence's 2026 cap hit is currently No. 19 amongst quarterbacks, and the quarterbacks in front of him are a puzzling group.
Of the 18 quarterbacks ahead of Lawrence in terms of cap hits, the following names are included:
- Jalen Hurts
- Kirk Cousins
- Geno Smith
- Baker Mayfield
- Kyler Murray
- Tua Tagovailoa
- Jared Goff
It is hard to say any of these quarterbacks would be taken by their teams over Lawrence entering 2026. Several of these quarterbacks are no longer even set to start for their teams entering 2026. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are set to have one of the best quarterback situations in the league movingf forward.
Lawrence's cap hit is set to rise each season and, eventually it will get to league-leading status. It will reach the $40 million club in 2027. But for now, Lawrence is one of the best values in all of the NFL. Getting top-tier quarterback play for average quarterback value is a win no matter how you slice it, and the Jaguars could benefit from it in a big way moving forward.
There are of course other big bargains on the quarterback market, but most outside of Lawrence have to do with rookie deals such as Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, and Jayden Daniels. With that said, no other veteran has a quarterback deal that, at least for 2026, is a better bargain and value than what Lawrence offers.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley