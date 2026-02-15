Why Trevor Lawrence is NFL's Best Value in 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars saw Trevor Lawrence emerge in a big way in 2025. As a result, he just might be the NFL's best bargain entering 2026.

As things stand today, Lawrence's contract from the 2024 offseason is aging quite well thanks to the performance Lawrence had under Liam Coen last season. Perhaps we wouldn't be having this conversation if Lawrence didn't finish 2025 as an MVP finalist, but he did -- and then some.

Bargain Lawrence

Lawrence's contract is certainly a sizeable one. When the Jaguars' old regime, led by general manager Trent Baalke and head coach Doug Pederson, signed Lawrence to a five-year, $275 million deal in 2024, it was seen as lavish spending. Fast forward two offseasons, though, and there are plenty of quarterbacks costing more this upcoming season than Lawrence.

Lawrence's 2026 cap hit is set be $24 million, which is obviously no small number. It will be the highest on the team and account for nearly 8% of the 2026 cap. With that said, Lawrence's 2026 cap hit is currently No. 19 amongst quarterbacks, and the quarterbacks in front of him are a puzzling group.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of the 18 quarterbacks ahead of Lawrence in terms of cap hits, the following names are included:

Jalen Hurts

Kirk Cousins

Geno Smith

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Baker Mayfield

Kyler Murray

Tua Tagovailoa

Jared Goff

Feb 1, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during NFC practice at the Flag Fieldhouse Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It is hard to say any of these quarterbacks would be taken by their teams over Lawrence entering 2026. Several of these quarterbacks are no longer even set to start for their teams entering 2026. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are set to have one of the best quarterback situations in the league movingf forward.

Lawrence's cap hit is set to rise each season and, eventually it will get to league-leading status. It will reach the $40 million club in 2027. But for now, Lawrence is one of the best values in all of the NFL. Getting top-tier quarterback play for average quarterback value is a win no matter how you slice it, and the Jaguars could benefit from it in a big way moving forward.

There are of course other big bargains on the quarterback market, but most outside of Lawrence have to do with rookie deals such as Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, and Jayden Daniels. With that said, no other veteran has a quarterback deal that, at least for 2026, is a better bargain and value than what Lawrence offers.

