Trevor Lawrence Discusses Honest Conversation With Liam Coen
2025 has not gone the way Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had hoped in his first nine games of the season. The fifth-year passer has played with inconsistencies, with flashes of heroics and terrific play. However, he has also played timid for someone who has the play style of a gunslinger with no remorse.
After a recent performance in the 36-29 loss to the Houston Texans, Lawrence had an important conversation with head coach Liam Coen on the next steps to playing with better consistency, further bolstering the offense for the remainder of the season. The former No. 1 overall draft selection discussed his conversation with Coen during his Wednesday press conference.
Lawrence on 'letting it rip'
Lawrence explained to the local media on Wednesday that he and his head coach have had great conversations over the course of the season, whether it be coming off a loss or a victory. The fifth-year starter said this week's conversation was based on cutting the ball loose and playing with more freedom, something that hasn't been seen from the franchise passer often.
"Every week we've really kind of checked in and just talked," Lawrence said. "I think that was something that we talked a lot about this week and over the last couple days of just going out there and cutting it loose and feeling a little bit more freedom to let some things go, to take some shots. I think that's the balance of playing quarterback is the balance of aggressiveness, of when to take the shot, when to take completions, when to protect the ball."
Following Sunday's game against the Texans, Lawrence acknowledged that he was late on passes, threw balls too early, did not hit downfield opportunities, and more. It was the basis of the conversation with Coen, who is hoping to unlock his quarterback's potential at long last. For some passers, it doesn't click until several more years in the league.
For Lawrence, cutting it loose as a passer could be what he needed to find momentum and play his best football yet against a quality Los Angeles Chargers defense this weekend.
"You look at just overall being a little bit more aggressive when we have some opportunities down the field. I think that's something that this year maybe haven't taken as many shots," Lawrence explained. "So that's something I know I can do well, and I know our offense can do well that we have done in the past. So, I know that we can make some improvements. I think that's the biggest thing is just going out there, cutting it loose, trusting myself, I know that Liam's got my back, the whole team, the whole offense has my back, and just going out there and playing free."
Don't miss out on the latest stories and analysis on Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
As always, make sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley, and forget to like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.