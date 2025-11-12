Why Parker Washington Has Become One of NFL's Best Special Teamers
The Jacksonville Jaguars find themselves in a cluster of a mess in many key phases on both sides of the ball following an embarrassing loss where they led by 19 points entering the fourth quarter, losing to the Houston Texans, 36-29.
Fortunately, the Jaguars have found a level of consistency at wide receiver through the likes of third-year wide receiver Parker Washington, who scored two total touchdowns, including a 73-yard punt return score in the first half against the Texans. Washington is a key figure in the success of his team's special teams and spoke on the matter during Monday's media availability.
Washington's opportunity
Washington has been known for his return ability and prowess since he was a rookie and his days at Penn State, becoming one of the most underrated threats in the return game in the NFL. He attributes his success to the preparation he puts in, along with the confidence to perform at a high level in this key unit.
"Throughout my career as well, being able to be around some great teammates that been able to learn from and being able to build off of," Washington said. "It's been cool to go out there and be able to have these opportunities like you're talking about. Just making the most of them is the most important thing for me and having fun doing it."
There is a young boy inside the grown figure that is Washington, a player who is having fun playing the game he grew up with for a living at the highest level in the sport. Special teams have become the land of opportunity for younger players, such as rookies, to earn their right to not just perform on the 53-man roster but to develop as individual players at their respective positions. Washington didn't hesitate to give them their flowers for helping the unit become one of the best in the NFL.
"They're working their tail off, and hats off to those guys. I'll say it, especially for me as punt returner, our punt return unit is one of the best in the NFL, just as far as how those guys work, how intentional they are," Washington said. "I mean, they block their tails off, finish plays, running to the end of the play. I mean, it's just special to be a part of. As a returner, I just want to be able to make those
plays for them just because of how hard they work."
